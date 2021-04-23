IPL 2021: Check KKR vs RR playing 11 probables and head-to-head stats here

-
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would look to bring its campaign back on track, when Eoin Morgan –led side takes on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 18 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 24. Eoin Morgan’s side has so far failed to cohere as a formidable unit and, consequently, is languishing at the bottom half of the points table. However, Kolkata may not tinker its playing 11 vs Rajasthan Royals since the team nearly pulled off a victory against Chennai Super Kings in its previous match.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing 11 prediction
Rajasthan Royals may bring Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order in place of the patchy Manan Vohra.
KKR tentative playing 11: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna.
RR tentative playing 11: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra/ Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal/Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakaria, Mustafizur Rahman.
KKR vs RR head to head
- Overall: 23
- KKR: 12
- RR: 10
- No result: 1
RR highest score vs KKR: 199
KKR's lowest score vs RR: 125
RR's lowest score vs KKR: 81
KKR top batsmen
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Nitish Rana
|4
|4
|0
|164
|80
|41
|126
|130
|0
|2
|19
|7
|2
|Andre Russell
|4
|4
|0
|99
|54
|24.75
|62
|160
|0
|1
|8
|8
|3
|Rahul Tripathi
|4
|4
|0
|91
|53
|22.75
|63
|144
|0
|1
|11
|2
|4
|Dinesh Karthik
|4
|4
|2
|72
|40
|36
|49
|147
|0
|0
|6
|3
|5
|Pat Cummins
|4
|3
|1
|72
|66*
|36
|37
|195
|0
|1
|4
|7
KKR top bowlers
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Andre Russell
|4
|4
|9
|112
|7
|5 for 15
|16
|12
|7.7
|0
|1
|2
|Varun Chakaravarthy
|4
|4
|16
|129
|4
|2 for 39
|32.3
|8.1
|24
|0
|0
|3
|Pat Cummins
|4
|4
|16
|146
|4
|2 for 24
|36.5
|9.1
|24
|0
|0
|4
|Prasidh Krishna
|4
|4
|16
|157
|4
|2 for 35
|39.3
|9.8
|24
|0
|0
|5
|Shakib Al Hasan
|3
|3
|10
|81
|2
|1 for 23
|40.5
|8.1
|30
|0
|0
RR top batsmen
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|1
|Sanju Samson
|4
|4
|0
|145
|119
|36.25
|89
|163
|1
|0
|15
|8
|2
|Shivam Dube
|4
|4
|0
|88
|46
|22
|74
|119
|0
|0
|10
|2
|3
|Jos Buttler
|4
|4
|0
|84
|49
|21
|63
|133
|0
|0
|12
|2
|4
|Rahul Tewatia
|4
|4
|0
|81
|40
|20.25
|59
|137
|0
|0
|6
|4
|5
|David Miller
|3
|3
|0
|64
|62
|21.33
|50
|128
|0
|1
|7
|2
RR top bowlers
|POS
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|1
|Chetan Sakariya
|4
|4
|16
|135
|6
|3 for 31
|22.5
|8.4
|16
|0
|0
|2
|Chris Morris
|4
|4
|14
|139
|5
|2 for 33
|27.8
|9.9
|17
|0
|0
|3
|Jaydev Unadkat
|2
|2
|8
|55
|3
|3 for 15
|18.3
|6.9
|16
|0
|0
|4
|Mustafizur Rahman
|4
|4
|15
|145
|3
|2 for 29
|48.3
|9.4
|31
|0
|0
|5
|Rahul Tewatia
|4
|4
|10
|96
|1
|1 for 21
|96
|9.6
|60
|0
|0
Squad
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav and Akash Singh.
Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi.
