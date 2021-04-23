JUST IN
IPL 2021: Check KKR vs RR playing 11 probables and head-to-head stats here
Business Standard

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) would look to bring its campaign back on track, when Eoin Morgan –led side takes on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 18 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at The Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai on April 24. Eoin Morgan’s side has so far failed to cohere as a formidable unit and, consequently, is languishing at the bottom half of the points table. However, Kolkata may not tinker its playing 11 vs Rajasthan Royals since the team nearly pulled off a victory against Chennai Super Kings in its previous match.

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) playing 11 prediction

Rajasthan Royals may bring Yashasvi Jaiswal at the top of the order in place of the patchy Manan Vohra.

KKR tentative playing 11: Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Eoin Morgan, Dinesh Karthik, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna.

RR tentative playing 11: Jos Buttler, Manan Vohra/ Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, David Miller, Shivam Dube, Riyan Parag, Chris Morris, Rahul Tewatia, Shreyas Gopal/Mayank Markande, Chetan Sakaria, Mustafizur Rahman.

KKR vs RR head to head

  • Overall: 23
  • KKR: 12
  • RR: 10
  • No result: 1
KKR highest score vs RR: 191
RR highest score vs KKR: 199

KKR's lowest score vs RR: 125
RR's lowest score vs KKR: 81

KKR top batsmen

POS PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Nitish Rana 4 4 0 164 80 41 126 130 0 2 19 7
2 Andre Russell 4 4 0 99 54 24.75 62 160 0 1 8 8
3 Rahul Tripathi 4 4 0 91 53 22.75 63 144 0 1 11 2
4 Dinesh Karthik 4 4 2 72 40 36 49 147 0 0 6 3
5 Pat Cummins 4 3 1 72 66* 36 37 195 0 1 4 7

KKR top bowlers

POS PLAYER Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Andre Russell 4 4 9 112 7 5 for 15 16 12 7.7 0 1
2 Varun Chakaravarthy 4 4 16 129 4 2 for 39 32.3 8.1 24 0 0
3 Pat Cummins 4 4 16 146 4 2 for 24 36.5 9.1 24 0 0
4 Prasidh Krishna 4 4 16 157 4 2 for 35 39.3 9.8 24 0 0
5 Shakib Al Hasan 3 3 10 81 2 1 for 23 40.5 8.1 30 0 0

RR top batsmen

POS PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
1 Sanju Samson 4 4 0 145 119 36.25 89 163 1 0 15 8
2 Shivam Dube 4 4 0 88 46 22 74 119 0 0 10 2
3 Jos Buttler 4 4 0 84 49 21 63 133 0 0 12 2
4 Rahul Tewatia 4 4 0 81 40 20.25 59 137 0 0 6 4
5 David Miller 3 3 0 64 62 21.33 50 128 0 1 7 2

RR top bowlers

POS PLAYER Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
1 Chetan Sakariya 4 4 16 135 6 3 for 31 22.5 8.4 16 0 0
2 Chris Morris 4 4 14 139 5 2 for 33 27.8 9.9 17 0 0
3 Jaydev Unadkat 2 2 8 55 3 3 for 15 18.3 6.9 16 0 0
4 Mustafizur Rahman 4 4 15 145 3 2 for 29 48.3 9.4 31 0 0
5 Rahul Tewatia 4 4 10 96 1 1 for 21 96 9.6 60 0 0

Squad

Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Manan Vohra, Anuj Rawat, Riyan Parag, David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Mahipal Lomror, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Markande, Andrew Tye, Jaydev Unadkat, Kartik Tyagi, Shivam Dube, Chris Morris, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, KC Cariappa, Kuldip Yadav and Akash Singh.

Kolkata Knight Riders: Eoin Morgan (c), Dinesh Karthik, Shubman Gill, Nitish Rana, Tim Seifert, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Kuldeep Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Sandeep Warrier, Prasidh Krishna, Rahul Tripathi, Varun Chakravarthy, Shakib Al Hasan, Sheldon Jackson, Vaibhav Arora, Harbhajan Singh, Karun Nair, Ben Cutting, Venkatesh Iyer and Pawan Negi.

First Published: Fri, April 23 2021. 20:16 IST

