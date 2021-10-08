- Tata brings Air India home: Here's the carrier's 90-year journey
- Drugs case: Aryan Khan, other accused sent to Arthur Road, Byculla jails
- NCLT directs Zee Entertainment to file reply to Invesco plea by Oct 22
- Air India has broken 19-year privatisation jinx
- Air India returns to Tatas after group puts in winning bid of Rs 18,000 cr
- Tata Group patriarch Ratan Tata welcomes Air India back into the fold
- Air India to boost Tatas' aviation ambitions
- Air India: How the government got rid of the albatross around its neck
- Full circle: AI returns to Tatas who have to revive a much-diminished brand
IPL 2021, SRH vs MI LIVE TOSS: Coin flip between Williamson, Rohit at 7 pm
Check IPL 2021 Hyderabad vs Mumbai LIVE updates, Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians live toss, playing 11 updates here
Topics
Mumbai Indians | Sunrisers Hyderabad | IPL 2021
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Mumbai Indians. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
With three play-off spots -- Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings and Royals Challengers Bangalore -- already sealed, KKR consolidated their position for the fourth and final play-off spot, finishing their round-robin engagements with 14 points from 14 games with an impressive net run rate of 0.587.
With 12 points from 13 matches, defending champions Mumbai Indians is the only team still in the play-off race but an impossible task awaits them as they need to win by a massive margin over Sunrisers Hyderabad in their last game on Friday to dislodge KKR from the fourth spot.
MI will need to win by 171 runs against SRH if they are to qualify for the playoffs. And if Mumbai chase, it is all but impossible for them to make it to the last four.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
SRH vs MI playing 11
SRH tentative playing 11: Jason Roy, Abhishek Sharma, Kane Williamson (capt), Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Siddarth Kaul, Umran Malik.
MI tentative playing 11: Rohit Sharma (capt), Ishan Kishan (wk), Suryakumar Yadav, Saurabh Tiwary, Kieron Pollard, Hardik Pandya, James Neesham, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Rahul Chahar/Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult
2021 IPL playoffs and final schedule
SRH vs MI LIVE TOSS: The coin flip between Kane Williamson and Rohit Sharma will take place at 7 pm IST.
SRH vs MI live scorecard
LIVE SCORE WILL APPEAR AFTER THE START OF MATCH
SRH vs MI Live streaming and telecast details
The SRH vs MI match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 2 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 2 HD/SD and Star Sports 3, Star Sports Gold 2 with English and Hindi commentary respectively. The other TV channels that will broadcast MI vs SRH match are Star Maa Gold, Star Vijay Super, Star Suvarna Plus and Star Gold Select (SD+HD).
You can watch the live streaming of SRH vs MI match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Stay tuned for IPL live score and SRH vs MI match updates…
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More