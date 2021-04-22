IPL 2021: Check Mumbai vs Punjab playing 11 and head-to-head stats here

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 auction highlights: Here's the full list of sold, unsold players
IPL 2021 to begin on April 9, final on May 30; check full schedule here
IPL 2021 players' auction: Here is the full list of batsmen, all-rounders
IPL 2021 auction: Here's full list of 292 players up for grabs on Feb 18
Date to Venue: All you need to know about IPL players' auction 2021
-
Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) would look to address its batting woes, when the Rohit Sharma-led side takes on KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings in Match 17 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 23. Both the teams are coming into the match after facing a defeat and are likely to make few changes in their playing 11s.
2021 IPL points table and team rankings
2021 IPL latest news
Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing 11 prediction
Punjab Kings, which is languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table, should bring Dawid Malan in playing 11 to fix the batting collapse. If Malan finds a place in Punjab’s playing 11 then the patchy Chris Gayle might lose his place. Meanwhile, MI is likely to retain its playing 11.
Punjab Kings playing 11 probables: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabien Allen, Murugan Ashwin/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.
MI tentative playing 11: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul CHahar, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.
2021 IPL schedule, time table and fixtures
Mumbai vs Punjab head to head
- Total matches: 26
- Mumbai Indians: 14
- Punjab Kings: 12
MI highest score vs Punjab: 223
Punjab's highest score vs MI: 230
Top Mumbai Indians batsmen
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|Rohit Sharma
|4
|4
|0
|138
|44
|34.5
|102
|135.29
|0
|0
|9
|7
|Suryakumar Yadav
|4
|4
|0
|121
|56
|30.25
|80
|151.25
|0
|1
|16
|4
|Ishan Kishan
|4
|4
|0
|67
|28
|16.75
|71
|94.36
|0
|0
|3
|2
|Chris Lynn
|1
|1
|0
|49
|49
|49
|35
|140
|0
|0
|4
|3
|Kieron Pollard
|4
|4
|1
|49
|35*
|16.33
|44
|111.36
|0
|0
|3
|3
Top Mumbai Indians bowlers
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|Rahul Chahar
|4
|4
|16
|118
|8
|4 for 27
|14.75
|7.37
|12
|1
|0
|Trent Boult
|4
|4
|15.4
|114
|6
|3 for 28
|19
|7.27
|15.66
|0
|0
|Jasprit Bumrah
|4
|4
|16
|100
|4
|2 for 26
|25
|6.25
|24
|0
|0
|Krunal Pandya
|4
|4
|13
|85
|3
|1 for 13
|28.33
|6.53
|26
|0
|0
2021 IPL records and stats
Top Punjab Kings batsmen
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Avg
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|4s
|6s
|KL Rahul
|4
|4
|0
|161
|91
|40.25
|114
|141.22
|0
|2
|15
|7
|Deepak Hooda
|4
|4
|1
|109
|64
|36.33
|67
|162.68
|0
|1
|7
|8
|Mayank Agarwal
|4
|4
|0
|105
|69
|26.25
|72
|145.83
|0
|1
|11
|4
|Shahrukh Khan
|4
|4
|2
|90
|47
|45
|62
|145.16
|0
|0
|7
|5
|Chris Gayle
|4
|4
|0
|76
|40
|19
|64
|118.75
|0
|0
|8
|3
Top Punjab Kings bowlers
|PLAYER
|Mat
|Inns
|Ov
|Runs
|Wkts
|BBI
|Avg
|Econ
|SR
|4w
|5w
|Arshdeep Singh
|4
|4
|12.4
|95
|5
|3 for 35
|19
|7.5
|15.2
|0
|0
|Mohammad Shami
|4
|4
|14
|123
|4
|2 for 21
|30.75
|8.78
|21
|0
|0
|Jhye Richardson
|3
|3
|11
|117
|3
|2 for 41
|39
|10.63
|22
|0
|0
|Riley Meredith
|3
|3
|10
|105
|2
|1 for 35
|52.5
|10.5
|30
|0
|0
|Fabian Allen
|1
|1
|4
|22
|1
|1 for 22
|22
|5.5
|24
|0
|0
Squads
Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.
Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor