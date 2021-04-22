JUST IN
It's a matter of time before something comes together: Morgan on poor form
IPL 2021: Check Mumbai vs Punjab playing 11 and head-to-head stats here

Punjab Kings, which is languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table, may bring Dawid Malan in playing 11 to fix the batting collapse.

Punjab Kings, IPL 2021
If Malan finds a place in Punjab's playing 11 then Chris Gayle might lose his place. Meanwhile, MI is likely to retain its playing 11.

Defending champions Mumbai Indians (MI) would look to address its batting woes, when the Rohit Sharma-led side takes on KL Rahul’s Punjab Kings in Match 17 of 14th edition of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on April 23. Both the teams are coming into the match after facing a defeat and are likely to make few changes in their playing 11s.

Mumbai Indians (MI) vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) playing 11 prediction

Punjab Kings, which is languishing at the bottom of the IPL points table, should bring Dawid Malan in playing 11 to fix the batting collapse. If Malan finds a place in Punjab’s playing 11 then the patchy Chris Gayle might lose his place. Meanwhile, MI is likely to retain its playing 11.

Punjab Kings playing 11 probables: KL Rahul, Mayank Agarwal, Dawid Malan, Deepak Hooda, Nicholas Pooran, Moises Henriques, Shahrukh Khan, Fabien Allen, Murugan Ashwin/Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh.

MI tentative playing 11: Quinton de Kock, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Rahul CHahar, Trent Boult, Jayant Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah.

Mumbai vs Punjab head to head

  • Total matches: 26
  • Mumbai Indians: 14
  • Punjab Kings: 12

MI highest score vs Punjab: 223

Punjab's highest score vs MI: 230

Top Mumbai Indians batsmen

PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
Rohit Sharma 4 4 0 138 44 34.5 102 135.29 0 0 9 7
Suryakumar Yadav 4 4 0 121 56 30.25 80 151.25 0 1 16 4
Ishan Kishan 4 4 0 67 28 16.75 71 94.36 0 0 3 2
Chris Lynn 1 1 0 49 49 49 35 140 0 0 4 3
Kieron Pollard 4 4 1 49 35* 16.33 44 111.36 0 0 3 3

Top Mumbai Indians bowlers
PLAYER Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
Rahul Chahar 4 4 16 118 8 4 for 27 14.75 7.37 12 1 0
Trent Boult 4 4 15.4 114 6 3 for 28 19 7.27 15.66 0 0
Jasprit Bumrah 4 4 16 100 4 2 for 26 25 6.25 24 0 0
Krunal Pandya 4 4 13 85 3 1 for 13 28.33 6.53 26 0 0

Top Punjab Kings batsmen
PLAYER Mat Inns NO Runs HS Avg BF SR 100 50 4s 6s
KL Rahul 4 4 0 161 91 40.25 114 141.22 0 2 15 7
Deepak Hooda 4 4 1 109 64 36.33 67 162.68 0 1 7 8
Mayank Agarwal 4 4 0 105 69 26.25 72 145.83 0 1 11 4
Shahrukh Khan 4 4 2 90 47 45 62 145.16 0 0 7 5
Chris Gayle 4 4 0 76 40 19 64 118.75 0 0 8 3

Top Punjab Kings bowlers

PLAYER Mat Inns Ov Runs Wkts BBI Avg Econ SR 4w 5w
Arshdeep Singh 4 4 12.4 95 5 3 for 35 19 7.5 15.2 0 0
Mohammad Shami 4 4 14 123 4 2 for 21 30.75 8.78 21 0 0
Jhye Richardson 3 3 11 117 3 2 for 41 39 10.63 22 0 0
Riley Meredith 3 3 10 105 2 1 for 35 52.5 10.5 30 0 0
Fabian Allen 1 1 4 22 1 1 for 22 22 5.5 24 0 0

Squads

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma, Adam Milne, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Arjun Tendulkar, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Neesham, Jasprit Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Marco Jansen, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Piyush Chawla, Quinton De Kock (WK), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwary, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult, Yudhvir Singh.

Punjab Kings: KL Rahul (c & wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Mandeep Singh, Prabsimran Singh, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Sarfaraz Khan, Deepak Hooda, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Harpreet Brar, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh, Ishan Porel, Darshan Nalkande, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Jhye Richardson, Shahrukh Khan, Riley Meredith, Moises Henriques, Jalaj Saxena, Utkarsh Singh, Fabian Allen, Saurabh Kumar.

First Published: Thu, April 22 2021. 20:02 IST

