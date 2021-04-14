IPL 2021, SRH vs RCB Match-6 Live Score: Kohli & co eye another win

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2020: RCB vs SRH playing 11 predictions and head to head details
IPL 2020, Match 52: RCB vs SRH live streaming and toss timing details
IPL 2020, RCB vs SRH Highlights: SRH wins to keep play-off hopes alive
IPL 2020, eliminator: SRH vs RCB live toss updates and playing 11
IPL 2020, Eliminator 1: RCB vs SRH playing 11 predictions and head to head
-
In today's match of the Indian Premier League 2021 (IPL 2021), Eoin Morgan-led Kolkata Knight Riders will face Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians at MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai on Tuesday.
SRH vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live scoreboard
SRH vs RCB, IPL 2021 Live streaming details:
The SRH vs RCB IPL match will be telecast live on the Star Sports 1 HD/SD and Star Sports Hindi 1 HD/SD. You can watch the live streaming of SRH vs RCB match on Hotstar+Disney, Jio TV and airtel stream.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor