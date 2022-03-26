IPL 2022 CSK vs KKR Live Streaming: When and where to watch the mega clash

The Indian Premier League's 2022 season would begin with the defending champions taking on two-time champions and last season\s runner-up . The CSK vs KKR match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Kolkata and Chennai can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would CSK vs KKR IPL 2022 Match take place?

The inaugural match of the IPL 2022 season between CSK and KKR begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on March 26, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs clash Live and Exclusive?

People can watch led Super Kings taken on Shreyas Iyer's Knight Riders in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between CSK and KKR can be Live Streamed on Application and Website.

How is today's weather for CSK vs KKR match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai?

There will be a lot of dew on the ground and from 07:30 pm to 11:00 pm IST, the timing for the match, the humidity will range between 70-87% which is as humid as it can get. It is in these trying conditions that and will begin their IPL 2022 journey. The captain winning the toss would have no second thought in choosing to bowl first after winning the toss.

What is the pitch report for today's IPL match between Chennai and Kolkata?

The Wankhede pitch has over the years had pace and bounce which has acted in favour of the batters, especially in evening games. It will hardly be any different this time around, although with summers approaching, the juices in the red soil of the pitch will be decreasing and it will become drier, to say that the ball would turn from the first game would be a bit far fetched.