IPL 2022 DC vs KKR Live Updates: Kolkata aiming to end losing streak

DC vs KKR match live updates: Catch up with the latest updates on IPL 2022 match DC vs KKR going to take place at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai as both teams try to move up the points table in the league

Indian Premier League | Delhi Capitals | Kolkata Knight Riders

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

Rishabh Pant of Delhi Capitals during a match between DC and KKR in IPL 2022. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
From the top of the table clash in the last game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, the battle moves to the bottom half in the points table as Delhi Capitals, who have six points from seven games, take on Kolkata Knight Riders, who also have six points, but have played one match more than the Capitals. 

Kolkata have also lost four consecutive matches and are looking for a comeback to winning ways. Will they be able to do it or not at Wankhede, only time will tell. 

Speaking to the players, Kolkata Knight Riders’ head coach Brendon McCullum said, “Please ensure as well that right through this tournament, we are supporting our teammates. Whoever gets the opportunity to play out in the middle, you the entire squad’s backing.”

“If you put into the team, then you will get 100% of confidence, trust, and loyalty from myself. I will constantly try and give you guys as much confidence as possible. I don’t care if you make mistakes, provided that you keep trying to better yourself, “ he added. 

On the other hand, Delhi Capitals’ batting coach, Shane Watson, while speaking on the impact of Covid, said, “It is challenging when you are isolated because we human beings are social animals. So, when you are isolated from the group when you are just in your own thoughts for more than a couple of days, it does make it challenging.”  

“But, it also made us appreciate getting out, getting to the ground, getting to the training, and getting to the game as well. And, to appreciate being out in the fresh air, making the most of it. So, it was definitely a challenging week for everyone, having sort of worked through that isolation period,” he further added. 

DC vs KKR Match Details

The DC vs KKR match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Delhi and Kolkata can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.

DC vs KKR Playing 11 expectations
 
The Delhi Capitals are lacking in the bowling department definitely, especially when Kuldeep Yadav Is unable to get going. thus, they would like a fit and ready-to-go Anrich Nortje in the side in place of Mustafizur Rahman, who has been off-colour in the last few games. Apart from that, if fit and available, Mitchell Marsh could also find a place in the Playing 11

For KKR, they would desperately want Aaron Finch back in the side who missed out in the last game due to injury and if he comes back, then, Sheldon Jackson would come back as the wicket-keeper as Sam Billings would have to go out to make a place in the Playing 11 for Finch. 

DC Predicted Playing 11

Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman/Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Venkatesh Iyer, Sam Billings/Aaron Finch, Shreyas Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh/Sheldon Jackson, Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee/Pat Cummins, Varun Chakravarthy
 
DC vs KKR Live Updates: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders here

