IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 GT vs LSG: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
IPL 2022 GT vs LSG: Old warhorses Hardik and Rahul fight for new entities
IND vs SL 3rd T20I: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather report of Dharamsala
India vs Australia Women's World Cup: Live Streaming, Pitch and Weather
IND vs SL 2nd T20I: Live Streaming, Pitch Report & Weather of Dharamsala
-
Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will embark upon their IPL journey when they take on each other in their opening clash of the IPL 2022 season. The GT vs LSG match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Gujarat and Lucknow can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
ALSO READ: IPL 2022 GT vs LSG: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction
When and Where would GT vs LSG IPL 2022 Match take place?
The inaugural match of the Indian Premier League journey for both Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on March 28, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants clash Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between CSK and KKR can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Pitch Report
The Wankhede pitch has over the years had pace and bounce which has acted in favour of the batters, especially in evening games. It will hardly be any different this time around, although with summers approaching, the juices in the red soil of the pitch will be decreasing and it will become drier, to say that the ball would turn from the first game would be a bit far fetched. Dew will however make it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball, but help will surely be there for the spinners.
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Weather Update
There will be a lot of dew on the ground and from 07:30 pm to 11:00 pm IST, the timing for the match, the humidity will range between 70-87% which is as humid as it can get. It is in these trying conditions that Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will begin their IPL journey. The captain winning the toss would have no second thought in choosing to bowl first after winning the toss.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor