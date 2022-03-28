IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Live Streaming: When and where to watch on TV and online

Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will embark upon their IPL journey when they take on each other in their opening clash of the IPL 2022 season. The GT vs LSG match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. This match between Gujarat and Lucknow can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.



ALSO READ: IPL 2022 GT vs LSG: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction

When and Where would GT vs LSG IPL 2022 Match take place?

The inaugural match of the journey for both Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on March 28, 2022, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants clash Live and Exclusive?

People can watch Hardik Pandya's Gujarat Titans take on KL Rahul's Lucknow Super Giants in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between CSK and KKR can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.

IPL 2022 GT vs LSG Pitch Report

The Wankhede pitch has over the years had pace and bounce which has acted in favour of the batters, especially in evening games. It will hardly be any different this time around, although with summers approaching, the juices in the red soil of the pitch will be decreasing and it will become drier, to say that the ball would turn from the first game would be a bit far fetched. Dew will however make it difficult for bowlers to grip the ball, but help will surely be there for the spinners.

Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Mumbai Weather Update

There will be a lot of dew on the ground and from 07:30 pm to 11:00 pm IST, the timing for the match, the humidity will range between 70-87% which is as humid as it can get. It is in these trying conditions that Gujarat Titans and Lucknow Super Giants will begin their IPL journey. The captain winning the toss would have no second thought in choosing to bowl first after winning the toss.