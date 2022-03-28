IPL 2022 GT vs LSG: Toss timing and Playing 11 prediction

-
-
The Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai will play host to the two new entrants of the Indian Premier League as Gujarat Titans take on Lucknow Super Giants in their first match of IPL 2022. The match, an evening affair would see the two new teams fine-tune their strengths and weakness and tey and set up a 11 that would play consistently this season.
IPl 2022 Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants Toss Timing
Gujarat Titans vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2022 match today will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Titans skipper Hardik Pandya and Lucknow's captain KL Rahul would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, CSK vs KKR toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
Here's how the Playing 11 of GT and LSG would look like
The Gujarat Titans will have all their overseas players available for selection except for Alzarri Joseph, hence they will have the upper hand against their opponents. The four overseas for GT could be Matthew Wade, David Miller, Rashid Khan and Lockie Ferguson.
On the other hand, Lucknow will have to do without the services of Jason Holder, Kyle Mayers and Marcus Stoinis, their key players. Mark Wood has already been ruled out and hence their foreign quota looks diminished. Evin Lewis, Quinton de Kock, Dushmantha Chameera and Andrew Tye could be their four foreign picks.
GT Predicted Playing 11
Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade (wicketkeeper), Vijay Shankar, David Miller, Abhinav Sadarangani, Hardik Pandya (captain), Rahul Tewatia, R Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson.
LSG Predicted Playing 11
KL Rahul (C), Quinton De Kock (wK), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi
GT IPL 2022 Squad
Shubman Gill, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Wriddhiman Saha, Abhinav Manohar, Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya, Rahul Tewatia, Dominic Drakes, Rashid Khan, Mohammed Shami, Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal, Jayant Yadav, R Sai Kishore, Noor Ahmad, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, David Miller, Matthew Wade, Gurkeerat Singh, B Sai Sudharshan.
LSG IPL 2022 Squad
KL Rahul (c), Marcus Stoinis, Ravi Bishnoi, Quinton de Kock, Manish Pandey, Jason Holder, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ankit Rajpoot, K Gowtham, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Manan Vohra, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Evin Lewis, Mayank Yadav, B Sai Sudharsan.
