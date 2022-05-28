IPL 2022: Jos Buttler equals Virat Kohli's record of second-most centuries

-
-
Rajasthan Royals opening batter Jos Buttler on Friday scored the joint-second most centuries in the history of the Indian Premier League.
Buttler achieved this feat during the Qualifier 2 match of IPL 2022 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, where he smashed his fourth ton of the season.
With his fourth century, Buttler came at par with Royal Challengers Bangalore batter Virat Kohli of having five centuries, which is also the second-highest in IPL. The top spot is held by West Indies batter Chris Gayle with a total of six centuries.
Coming to the match, great knocks by Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, followed by a cameo of Sanju Samson helped RR chase down the target of 158 runs in just 18.1 overs. Earlier, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy scalped three wickets each to restrict RCB at 157/8.
Rajasthan Royals will lock horns against debutants Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday.
