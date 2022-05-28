IPL 2022: Jos Buttler equals Virat Kohli's record of second-most centuries

opening batter on Friday scored the joint-second most centuries in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Buttler achieved this feat during the Qualifier 2 match of 2022 against Royal Challengers Bangalore, here at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday, where he smashed his fourth ton of the season.

With his fourth century, Buttler came at par with batter of having five centuries, which is also the second-highest in . The top spot is held by West Indies batter Chris Gayle with a total of six centuries.

Coming to the match, great knocks by Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal, followed by a cameo of Sanju Samson helped RR chase down the target of 158 runs in just 18.1 overs. Earlier, Prasidh Krishna and Obed McCoy scalped three wickets each to restrict RCB at 157/8.

will lock horns against debutants Gujarat Titans in the final on Sunday.

