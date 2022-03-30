- Axis Bank acquires Citi's consumer business in India for $1.6 bn
- 3% hike in DA for Central govt staff, pensioners effective Jan 1, 2022
- RBI's MPC to meet 6 times next fiscal; first meeting scheduled for Apr 6-8
- Godman Sachs cuts 2022 FPI flow projection to India by over 80% to $5 bn
- 3-year extension for 10 mega power projects to submit required documents
- Bihar worst in genomic sampling, UP second lowest in India, shows data
- Russian foreign minister Lavrov to visit India from Mar 31-Apr 1: MEA
RCB vs KKR Live Score, IPL 2022: Virat Kohli's form crucial for Bangalore
Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis up against the spin might of Sunil Narine and Varun Chakravarthy in a crucial match of RCB against KKR in IPL 2022
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
Indian cricket team player Virat Kohli during a practice session ahead of the 1st cricket test match between India and Sri Lanka at IS Bindra PCA Stadium, in Mohali (Photo: PTI)
The Indian Premier League is ready for the second round which begins with the clash of the titans between two-time champions Kolkata Knight Riders two-time finalists Royal Challengers Bangalore as they face each other in a cracking encounter at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on March 30, 2022.
While KKR beat Chennai Super Kings in its first encounter of IPL 2022, RCB were beaten by Punjab Kings even after scoring 205 runs as the target was chased down with one over remaining. Thus in this game, the target of both teams is to win one team would look to get the first points on board while the other would try and register back to back wins.
RCB vs KKR Toss Timing and Result
RCB skipper Faf du Plessis would walk alongside KKR skipper Shreyas Iyer for the all-important toss. While the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Kolkata Knight Riders today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 Pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT, the toss would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, RCB vs KKR toss would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
RCB vs KKR Team News and Updates
Since Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazlewood won't be available for the match against KKR, the RCB will go with the same Playing 11 that they played against Punjab Kings. On the other hand, KKR will also have to go with the same Playing 11 that they played against Chennai Super Kings as they also don't have the services of Pat Cummins as of yet. So most probably they will go with only three overseas players once again.
RCB Predicted Playing 11
Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj
KKR Predicted Playing 11
Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (c), Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
