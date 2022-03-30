IPL 2022 RCB vs KKR Preview: Faf's bowlers must answer tough questions

could not defend as big a total as 205 and lost the game with more than an over to spare. The bowlers lacked rhythm as has been the case always with the RCB side over the years in IPL. But more than rhythm, they also lacked direction from their newly appointed captain and it is here that they need to work. The red and gold will face the purple might of the in Match No. 06 of the 2022 at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai.

The Knight Riders on the other hand would be hoping for their bowlers to replicate the performance they had given against defending champions Chennai Super Kings in thi9er opening match where they did not let the yellow brigade get past the 140 mark even. The batters led by would be eager to get going as well when they come up against what would be a weaker bowling attack than what they faced against CSK.

RCB vs KKR Pitch Report

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium is heaven for batters as was seen in the match between RCB and Punjab Kings. There are plenty of runs to be made and it needs a batter who could spank the balls out of the ground. Even if bowlers tried, they are going to go for runs no matter what.

RCB vs KKR Navi Mumbai Weather Report

There would be relatively less humidity in Navi Mumbai as compared to Mumbai where the humidity was almost touching 80%. Here, it is predicted to range between 46-66% during the match hours of 07:30 pm to 11:00 pm IST. A lot of dew is expected and the temperature would remain in the early 30s. A captain winning the toss would look to field first without any doubt

IPL RCB vs KKR Team News and Tactics

Glenn Maxwell and Josh Hazelwood would remain unavailable for RCB and for KKR, there would be no Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch either and hence both the teams would have to make tactics accordingly. KKR will no doubt go for the spin attack in the middle overs with Varun Chakravarthy and Sunil Narine and it is then that RCB batters need to find a solution. That would be the period of the match that would determine a lot of things, probably decide the outcome of the game itself.

RCB Predicted Playing 11

(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Sherfane Rutherford, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj

KKR Predicted Playing 11

Venkatesh Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Nitish Rana, (c), Sam Billings, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Sunil Narine, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Varun Chakravarthy

RCB IPL 2022 Squad

Faf du Plessis(c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Dinesh Karthik(w), Sherfane Rutherford, Shahbaz Ahmed, Wanindu Hasaranga, David Willey, Harshal Patel, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Siddarth Kaul, Karn Sharma, Chama V Milind, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Suyash Prabhudessai, Luvnith Sisodia, Aneeshwar Gautam

KKR IPL 2022 Squad

Ajinkya Rahane, Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer(c), Sam Billings, Sheldon Jackson(w), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakravarthy, Mohammad Nabi, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Rasikh Salam, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar