IPL 2022 RR vs KKR Live Score: Rajasthan, Kolkata aim momentum regaining
RR vs KKR Live Score: Catch all the Live Updates and Scores from the IPL 2022 clash between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai here
Rajasthan Royals gets read by for the clash against Kolkata Knight Riders. RR vs KKR Live. Photo: Sportzpics for IPL
Both Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders have been on the receiving ends of things in their last Indian Premier Leagues, losing them badly. Now, both the teams want to regain the lost momentum and face each other in that conquest at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on April 18, 2022.
Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson and Kolkata Knight Riders skipper Shreyas Iyer are both out of form and really haven't been able to have a great impact in the league so far. So they would also be looking to get into form and get some runs behind their back. Thus this game would also be about a battle of the captains regaining their form.
IPL 2022 Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders Toss Timing and Result
Rajasthan Royals vs Kolkata Knight Riders today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 07:30 pm IST and 1400 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson and Kolkata skipper Shreyas Iyer would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the RR vs KKR toss in today’s match would take place at 07:00 pm IST and 1330 hrs GMT.
RR vs KKR: Expected changes in the Playing 11
Rajasthan Royals will have Trent Boult back and playing for them in this match and that would mean that Jimmy Neesham would have to make way, or else the management decides to not extend the run of Rassie van der Dussen who has failed in two games continuously, then Neesham could retain his place in the XI.
As for the Knight Riders, they had already made two changes in the Playing 11 in their last match. But it is shocking that even after buying Shivam Mavi for more than 07 crores, they are not playing him. He might get a chance in place of Aman Khan if he is fit and ready to go. No other changes are expected.
RR Predicted Playing 11
Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Rassie van der Dussen, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Riyan Parag, Trent Boult, Kuldeep Sen, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal
KKR Predicted Playing 11
Aaron Finch, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Andre Russell, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Pat Cummins, Sunil Narine, Umesh Yadav, Aman Hakim Khan, Varun Chakravarthy
The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made-for-run fest as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Rajasthan and Kolkata, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.
RR vs KKR Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. Today’s game at Brabourne Stadium will also have to bear the brunt.
For today’s match between Rajasthan and Kolkata, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 51-62%, while the temperature will hover between 32 to 30 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm.
RR vs KKR Match Details
The RR vs KKR match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium. This match between Rajasthan and Kolkata can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
