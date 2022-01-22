IPL 2022: Starc, Stokes, Gayle don't register for mega auction

-
-
West Indies opening batter Chris Gayle, Australia pacer Mitchell Starc and England all-rounder Ben Stokes have not registered themselves for the mega auction ahead of the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022.
As per a report in ESPNcricinfo, Jofra Archer, Chris Woakes and Sam Curran are also not available for the auction.
Australia opening batter David Warner, India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, former West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo have listed their base price as INR 2 crore.
Australia all-rounder Mitchell Marsh, India players Shreyas Iyer, Shikhar Dhawan, Ishan Kishan, Suresh Raina have also listed their base price as INR 2 crore.
Other players to have listed their base price as INR 2 crore are -- Pat Cummins (Australia), Shakib Al Hasan (Bangladesh), Trent Boult (New Zealand), Steve Smith (Australia), Quinton de Kock (South Africa), Kagiso Rabada (South Africa), reported ESPNcricinfo.
India all-rounder Shahrukh Khan who has impressed one and ball with his antics in domestic cricket has listed his base price as INR 20 lakh and he is expected to fetch big numbers in the auction.
The likes of Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Aaron Finch, Eoin Morgan, Dawid Malan, Tim Southee, and James Neesham have listed their base price as INR 1.5 crore.
Ajinkya Rahane, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan, Wanindu Hasaranga, Aiden Markram, and Tabraiz Shamsi have listed their base price as INR 1 crore.
The IPL player registration closed on January 20 and a total of 1,214 players (896 Indian and 318 overseas) have signed up to be part of the 2022 player auction.
The two-day mega auction will see 10 teams bidding for some of the finest talents in world cricket. The players' list incorporates 270 capped, 903 uncapped, and 41 Associate players.
The detailed list is as follows: Capped Indian (61 players), Capped International (209 players), Associate (41 players), Uncapped Indians who were a part of previous IPL seasons (143 players), Uncapped International who were a part of previous IPL seasons (6 players), Uncapped Indians (692 players), and Uncapped Internationals (62 players).
