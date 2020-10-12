IPL: Kohli-AB de Villiers first pair in IPL to share ten 100-run stands

-
AB de Villiers and Virat Kohli of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Monday became the first pair in the Indian Premier League (IPL) to share 10 century partnerships.
The two batsmen added 100 runs off 47 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Sharjah International Cricket Stadium.
Kohli and Chris Gayle have featured in nine century partnerships for RCB, Shikhar Dhawan and David Warner in six for the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) while the Jonny Bairstow-Warner pair, also of SRH, and Gautam Gambhir-Robin Uthappa of KKR have featured in five partnerships each, according to statistician Bharath Seervi.
Both Kohli and AB also became the first pair in IPL history to accumulate 3,000 runs in partnerships. They are well ahead of the Chris Gayle-Kohli pair, which scored 2,782 runs for RCB and Dhawan-Warner, who made 2,357 runs when they were together for SRH.
On Monday, de Villiers hammered an unbeaten 73 off 33 balls and Kohli scored a brisk 33 not out off 28 while Aaron Finch made 47 off 37 balls to help RCB to 194 for two wickets in 20 overs.
