IPL Live score, KKR vs KXIP 2020: Toss will take place at 7 pm

The KKR vs KXIP toss is going to be crucial as both team would look to bat first and put pressure on the opposition.

BS Web Team  | New Delhi 

KXIP , KL Rahul, Chris Gayle
KL Rahul and Chris Gayle during KXIP vs RCB match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on the 15th October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In match 46 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kolkata Knight Riders will take on KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today.

KXIP comes to this fixtures on the back of four consecutive wins -- most of them close contest. The team would have to defeat KKR if they have to realise its aim of getting a playoffs berth.

A loss here will make it really tough for KXIP to make it to the playoffs.

KKR vs KXIP playing 11: In all probability, both KKR and KXIP would look to retain the same playing 11 as of their respective last matches.


KKR vs KXIP toss prediction: Sharjah wicket is getting slower with each passing day. Both skippers would look to win the toss and bat first at the venue.

Match 46: IPL live score, KKR vs KXIP scorecard


KKR vs KXIP live streaming details

The live telecast of KKR vs KXIP IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.

Stay tuned for the latest on IPL 2020 live score, toss and playing 11 updates…

