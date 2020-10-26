- Kotak Mahindra Bank's consolidated PAT up 22% in Q2 to Rs 2,947 cr
- ISB's PGPMAX down a notch at 53rd spot globally in FT 2020 EMBA rankings
- Winter survival test is coming for airlines as coronavirus cases rebound
- Contemplating bringing legislation to tackle air pollution, Centre tells SC
- Sebi bans Birla Pacific Medspa, Yash Birla, 8 others from securities
IPL Live score, KKR vs KXIP 2020: Toss will take place at 7 pm
The KKR vs KXIP toss is going to be crucial as both team would look to bat first and put pressure on the opposition.
Topics
IPL 2020 | Kolkata Knight Riders | IPL Champions
EVENT HIGHLIGHTS
KL Rahul and Chris Gayle during KXIP vs RCB match at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah in the United Arab Emirates on the 15th October 2020. Photo: Sportzpics for BCCI
In match 46 of the Indian Premier League 2020 (IPL 2020), Kolkata Knight Riders will take on KL Rahul-led Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium today.
KXIP comes to this fixtures on the back of four consecutive wins -- most of them close contest. The team would have to defeat KKR if they have to realise its aim of getting a playoffs berth.
A loss here will make it really tough for KXIP to make it to the playoffs.
KKR vs KXIP playing 11: In all probability, both KKR and KXIP would look to retain the same playing 11 as of their respective last matches.
KKR vs KXIP toss prediction: Sharjah wicket is getting slower with each passing day. Both skippers would look to win the toss and bat first at the venue.
Match 46: IPL live score, KKR vs KXIP scorecard
KKR vs KXIP live streaming details
The live telecast of KKR vs KXIP IPL match will be available on Star Sports 1 HD/SD in English commentary, while Hindi commentary will be available on Star Sports 1 Hindi HD/SD from 7:30 pm IST. The fans can watch live streaming on Disney+ Hotstar, airtel stream, and Jio TV.
CATCH ALL THE LIVE UPDATES
Auto Refresh
Load More