IPL: Sunrisers Hyderabad opt to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore

Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner won the toss and elected to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Indian Premier League match here on Wednesday.
SRH made two changes with Jason Holder and Shahbaz Nadeem replacing Sandeep Sharma and Mohammad Nabi.
For RCB, opener Devdutt Padikkal, who had tested positive for COVID-19 before the tournament, came in for Rajat Patidar.
Teams:
Royal Challengers Bangalore: Virat Kohli(c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Glenn Maxwell, AB de Villiers(wk), Washington Sundar, Daniel Christian, Kyle Jamieson, Harshal Patel, Mohammed Siraj, Yuzvendra Chahal.
Sunrisers Hyderabad: Wriddhiman Saha(wk), David Warner(c), Manish Pandey, Jonny Bairstow, Vijay Shankar, Jason Holder, Abdul Samad, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Shahbaz Nadeem.
