ISL 2018-19: Chennaiyin FC's Dhanpal Ganesh undergoes knee surgery

midfielder Dhanpal Ganesh successfully underwent surgery on his left knee here at the Ramachandra Institute of Higher Education & Researchs Centre for Sports Science (CSS).

The 27-year-old had sustained a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament of his left knee.

Ganesh will be ruled out for several months and continue his recovery and rehabilitation at CSS.

Ganesh was a vital cog in last season's ISL winning team, making 17 appearances in the heart of midfield and scoring two goals. The first of which was the winner in a 2-1 away victory over Bengaluru FC during the league stage and the other coming in a 3-0 semi-final second-leg win over FC Goa at home.