It's all about winning, no room for friendship: Roach warns Jofra Archer

West Indies spearhead has sounded a warning to fellow Barbadian pacer Jofra Archer, who plays for England, and said there will be no room for friendship and his team will focus solely on winning against



"Jofra has made his decision and I think he's done a fantastic job so far in his career but obviously there's no friendships and stuff in this series," cricket website ESPNcricinfo quoted Roach.



"It's all about winning and playing hard cricket so when we come up against Jofra I think we'll devise a fantastic plan to counter him. I'm looking forward to that battle and the rest of the team, I'm, sure are doing the same," he added.

West Indies is gearing up to compete against England in a three-match Test series, beginning July 8. However, the matches will be played behind closed doors due to the concerns regarding the spread of coronavirus.

The West Indies cricket team defeated England at home last year to claim the Wisden Trophy. The series will also mark the resumption of the international cricket after the coronavirus hiatus.

Recalling his earlier days, Roach said: "I saw him as a youngster in domestic cricket back home in Barbados and always thought he was talented. He has come over here and shown what he can do, “ he said."I want to wish him all the best in his career. But you will definitely see if we have any words for him on the field when that comes around,” he added.Moreover, the bowlers will not be allowed to shine the ball with saliva due to the same reason.Reflecting on the same, Roach admitted that the prohibition of using saliva on the ball is going to be "tough" on bowlers."The atmosphere out here is pretty chilly so there's not much sweat that you can produce. There's plenty of other ways to shine the ball. No saliva's allowed so it's pretty tough but we're coming up with some ways that we can probably get a good gloss onto the ball," he said."It takes a lot more practice but we're going to keep working at it and then we'll see what's the best way going forward," Roach added.have a great chance of retaining the Wisden Trophy if it can "get stuck into" the England team, said pacer Kemar Roach, who exuded confidence of repeating the success his team achieved in the Caribbean.The pacer said the bowlers will have to "adjust their plans" in English conditions and the key will be to attack."There are different conditions here to the Caribbean, the ball does a little bit more in England, so I think we have to adjust our plans. But I don't think our mode of attack is going to change much," Roach told Press Association."You saw them in the Caribbean and it is pretty fresh in our minds. It's always going to be tough to play England but once we get stuck into them, I think we stand a great chance of beating England."The 31-year-old, who has claimed 193 Test wickets so far, said Windies will look to trouble the England batsmen when the series begins behind closed doors, which will make a level playing field."Our plan was always to make it tough for the English batsmen. I don't see any reason why we can't execute that here and cause trouble to the English batsmen," he said."The strong England support they have here can play a part. Now it's a more level playing field. When July 8 comes, let's see how it goes and how fast we can adapt and get stuck into the English."