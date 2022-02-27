Iyer's third fifty in a row hands India 3-0 series sweep vs Sri Lanka

-
-
Shreyas Iyer hit an unbeaten half-century as India defeated Sri Lanka by six wickets in the third T20 International to make a 3-0 clean sweep in the three-match series here on Saturday.
Chasing 147, India were reeling at 89/3 inside 11 overs when Shreyas came up with an unbeaten 73 from 45 balls to chase down the target with 19 balls to spare.
Ravindra Jadeja once again played a perfect support with 22 not out from 15 balls as the duo stitched together an unbroken stand of 45 runs to give India a 3-0 sweep, chasing down the target in 16.5 overs.
Brief Scores:
Sri Lanka: 146/5 in 20 overs (Dasun Shanaka 74 not out from 38 balls; Avesh Khan 2/23). India: 148/4 in 16.5 overs (Shreyas Iyer 73 not out, Ravindra Jadeja 22 not out).
