Jason Roy ruled out of T20 World Cup, England name Vince as replacement

England Men's and Surrey opening batter has been ruled out of the remainder of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup.

Roy sustained a calf injury in England's defeat to South Africa in their final Super 12s match in Sharjah.

James Vince will replace Roy in England's squad for the rest of the tournament.

Roy in an official ECB release said: "I'm gutted to be ruled out of the World Cup. It is a bitter pill to swallow. I will be staying on to support the boys, and hopefully, we can go all the way and lift that trophy. It has been an unbelievable journey so far, and we have to continue expressing ourselves and concentrating on us."

"The rehab has already started, and even though I've torn my calf, I'm going to give myself the best chance of being ready for the T20 tour of the Caribbean at the start of next year," he added.

England will square off against New Zealand in the semi-final on Wednesday.

The Eoin-Morgan led side won four matches in the Super 12 stage and they only faced a defeat against South Africa.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)