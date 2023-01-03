LATEST NEWS
You are here: Home » Sports » Cricket » Cricket News
Sourav Ganguly is set to join Delhi Capitals as Director of Cricket
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Jasprit Bumrah included in ODI squad for upcoming Sri Lanka series

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka

Topics
Jasprit Bumrah | Cricket | India vs Sri Lanka

IANS  |  Mumbai 

Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah of Mumbai Indians celebrates the wicket of Mitchell Marsh of Delhi Capitals, during the Indian Premier League 2022 cricket match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, Saturday, May 21, 20

The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon, the BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.

--IANS

cs

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Jasprit Bumrah

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 17:50 IST

`