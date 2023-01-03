Jasprit Bumrah included in ODI squad for upcoming Sri Lanka series

-
The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.
Bumrah was out of cricketing action since September 2022 and was also ruled out of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup due to a back injury. The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon, the BCCI said in a statement on Tuesday.
India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.
--IANS
cs
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 17:50 IST