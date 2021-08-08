Karnataka announces Rs 10 lakh for Olympian Neeraj Chopra's coach Naik

-
ALSO READ
K'taka court directs ex-PM Deve Gowda to pay Rs 2 cr damages to NICE
Former PM Deve Gowda and wife Chennamma test Covid positive
HC upholds Karnataka govt's decision to hold Class 10 exams on Jul 19 & 22
Covid-19-hit athlete Milkha Singh stable, on oxygen support, say doctors
Sjoerd Marijne, coach who turned things around for Indian women's hockey
-
: The Karnataka government on
Sunday announced Rs 10 lakh as a token of appreciation to Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra's coach Kashinath Naik.
The coach hails from Sirsi, a town, in Uttara Kannada district of Karnataka.
The State Sports and Youth Empowerment Minister K C Narayana Gowda, in a statement, said the State has a role in Neeraj Chopra winning the gold medal in the javelin throw at the Tokyo Olympics.
Kashinath Naik had won a bronze medal in the Commonwealth Games in 2010, Gowda said.
"An achiever himself, Kashinath trained Chopra to win the gold and make the nation proud. In view of his achievement, the Sports and Youth Empowerment Department announces the cash reward of Rs 10 lakh for the coach," he said.
The Minister said the State government would honour all the seven Olympic medalists too.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor