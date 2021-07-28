Rowers Arjun and Arvind fail to qualify for lightweight double sculls final

-
ALSO READ
Olympic: Rowers Arjun, Arvind qualify for semifinals in lightweight doubles
Indian rowing team of Arjun Lal and Arvind Singh qualifies for Olympics
Tokyo 2020: Olympic-bound 2 rowers, 2 wrestlers included in TOPS
Tested and tracked ! Olympic visitors set for Tokyo 2020
Covid scare at Olympics 2021: Two athletes tests positive at Games village
-
Indian rowers Arjun Lal Jat and Arvind Singh failed to qualify for the men's lightweight double sculls final at the Tokyo Olympics after finishing sixth and last in the second semifinal here on Wednesday.
Arjun and Arvind clocked 6:24.41 to finish last in the six-team semifinal 2 at the Sea Forest Waterway.
The top three pairs in each of the two semifinals qualify for the final.
Arjun and Arvind have, however, produced the best-ever Olympic performance by Indian rowers by reaching the semifinals.
They will finish at least at the 12th spot.
While Arjun assumes the role of the bower, Arvind is the team's stroker. The two had finished fifth in their heats on Saturday.
The event includes two rowers in a scull boat using two oars each.
The long, narrow and broadly semi-circular in cross-section boats help to reduce the drag.
The maximum weight set for each male competitor is 72.5kg and the average weight cannot exceed 70 kg.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor