KKR vs DC: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 KKR vs MI: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune
IPL 2022 CSK vs PBKS: Pitch Report and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium
IPL 2022 SRH vs LSG: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
IPL 2022 RR vs RCB: Pitch Report, Weather, Dew Update of Wankhede Stadium
LSG vs DC: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of DY Patil Stadium
-
It is going to be a clash between the two units, one led by a leader who was dethroned owing to an injury from his previous team and the other who took his throne courtesy of good fortune. Now the dethroned leader returns with an army of his own to fight those who didn't believe in his leadership abilities.
Yes, that is very much the premise of the battle between Delhi Capitals’ previous captain Shreyas Iyer now leading Kolkata Knight Riders against the Delhi side led by Rishabh Pant
KKR vs DC Pitch Report
The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made for run fests as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Delhi and Kolkata, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.
KKR vs DC Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report
The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. But thank god, this time around it is a day game at Brabourne.
For today’s match between Kolkata and Delhi, the humidity during the match hours of 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm IST would remain between 51-62%, while the temperature will hover between 32 to 30 Degrees Celcius between 03 to 07 pm.
KKR vs DC Live Streaming
The KKR vs DC match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Kolkata and Delhi can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.
When and Where would KKR vs DC IPL 2022 Match take place?
The match between KKR and DC would begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on April 10, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's Indian Premier League.
Where can people watch the IPL 2022 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals clash Live and Exclusive?
People can watch Shreyas Iyer’s Kolkata Knight Riders take on Rishabh Pant’s Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between KKR and DC can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor