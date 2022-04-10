KKR vs DC: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of Brabourne Stadium

It is going to be a clash between the two units, one led by a leader who was dethroned owing to an injury from his previous team and the other who took his throne courtesy of good fortune. Now the dethroned leader returns with an army of his own to fight those who didn't believe in his leadership abilities.

Yes, that is very much the premise of the battle between Delhi Capitals’ previous captain now leading against the Delhi side led by Rishabh Pant

KKR vs DC Pitch Report

The Pitch at the Cricket Club of India- Brabourne Stadium is one made for run fests as more than 200 have been chased there and quite easily too. For today’s match between Delhi and Kolkata, the pitch is expected to be another bonanza offer to go greedy for runs as bowlers would find it very difficult to contain.

KKR vs DC Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai Weather Report

The Stadiums in Mumbai are notorious for the amount of effect dew has on the outcome of the game. But thank god, this time around it is a day game at Brabourne.

For today’s match between Kolkata and Delhi, the humidity during the match hours of 03:00 pm to 07:00 pm IST would remain between 51-62%, while the temperature will hover between 32 to 30 Degrees Celcius between 03 to 07 pm.

KKR vs DC Live Streaming

The KKR vs DC match would start at 03:30 pm IST at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This match between Kolkata and Delhi can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would KKR vs DC IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between KKR and DC would begin at 03:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1000 hrs GMT on April 10, 2022, at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

