KL Rahul vows to make strong comeback, wishes Pant luck for SA series

-
ALSO READ
IND vs SA 1st T20I: Pitch report, weather update from Arun Jaitley stadium
He is somebody who can change the game: Rohit Sharma praises Rishabh Pant
5 key match-ups to watch out for in India-South Africa T20I series
Picking 3 wicket-keepers in 2019 ODI WC squad wasn't logical: Ravi Shastri
IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giant's Mark Wood ruled out due to injury
-
Unable to lead India on home soil due to an injury, a disappointed K.L Rahul has vowed to make a strong comeback and wished stand-in skipper Rishabh Pant and the team good luck for the five-match T20I series against South Africa.
Rahul on Wednesday was ruled out of the entire T20I series against Proteas and on the eve of the series opener at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, the wicketkeeper-batter Pant was named the captain in his absence.
"Hard to accept but I begin another challenge today. Gutted not to be leading the side for the first time at home, but the boys have all my support from the sidelines. Heartfelt thanks to all for your support. Wishing Rishabh and the boys all the luck for the series. See you soon" the opener said in a tweet.
Rahul's absence will pave the way for Ruturaj Gaikwad to replicate his Chennai Super Kings form in the national jersey.
Rahul, the 30-year-old from Bengaluru who had a great IPL 2022 season, was named captain in the absence of regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who was rested from the series. However, Rahul will now have to report to the NCA where the medical team will assess and decide on the future course of treatment.
Apart from Rahul, left-arm spinner, Kuldeep Yadav will also miss the series after getting hit on his right hand while batting in the nets on Tuesday.
--IANS
avn/bsk
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor