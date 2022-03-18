IPL 2022: Lucknow Super Giant's Mark Wood ruled out due to injury

-
-
England pacer Mark Wood has been ruled out of participating in the upcoming Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 season due to an elbow injury, says a report from ESPNCricinfo.
Wood, who is currently with the England Test squad for their ongoing three-match tour of West Indies, injured his right elbow during the first Test at Antigua and consequently sat out of the ongoing second Test in Barbados.
In the IPL Mega Auction in February this year, Wood was picked by Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for INR 7.5 crores.
"In a medical update Super Giants have received from the ECB, Wood has been ruled out of bowling for the time being. The franchise has not yet zeroed in on a replacement. However, Wood's participation in the IPL became doubtful once he had walked out of the drawn first Test last week after delivering just 17 overs because of an impingement in his right elbow. An elaborate review of Wood's injury is expected from the ECB later on Friday," said the report.
Wood injured his elbow on day three of the first Test, which ended in a draw at the Sir Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium.
He was only able to bowl five overs on day three of the drawn Test before leaving the field and did not bowl in West Indies' second innings after suffering 'acute pain' when trying to bowl in the nets before the start of day five.
Earlier, days after being picked by Super Giants in the IPL Mega Auction, Wood had said to The Guardian, "I remember Sarah (his wife) shouting -- but also whispering -- 'Get back here now,' as I was putting some dishes in the sink. After a quiet start to the bidding, suddenly it moved fast and the numbers went up. As soon as the final amount was confirmed Sarah asked what it was in pounds -- I might have to freeze all our accounts so it doesn't disappear."
Wood's stint with Super Giants' would have been his second outing in the IPL after playing in the 2018 season opener for Chennai Super Kings (CSK). "But we're delighted. It's a weird experience. It feels like a computer game -- almost not real, like transfers on Football Manager -- but it's also very real when you get signed."
Wood's absence now leaves Super Giants with two overseas pace options in West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder and Sri Lanka pacer Dushmantha Chameera. Holder will be available only after March 28 as the ongoing Tests against England will end on the given date, meaning that he will not be available for Super Giants' first IPL 2022 match against fellow debutants Gujarat Titans.
