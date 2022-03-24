Kolkata Knight Riders: Squad, schedule and possible playing 11 for IPL 2022

If there is a team that has not been able to garner the best out of its potential since its last championship win in 2014, it is . The Knight Riders have always had a great team at their disposal and unlike Punbjab Kings or the Rajsthan Royals, they aren't just blown away at the start of the league either.



The problem starts at the end of the season where they linger around the fourth or fifth position in the Points Table and eventually are either relegated before the Playoffs or after reaching it, before even making it to the final. This time, with a breath of fresh air in terms of as captain, the Knights would look to conquer the final frontier and win their third IPL title.

IPL 2022 Squad

Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.

IPL 2022: Schedule

The 2022 season is unique in the sense that, unlike previous editions, each team will not play the other twice, rather all 10 teams will play only 14 games each. In that regard, they will play five teams twice and four teams just once. To decide, which four teams will the team play once and which five twice, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five each. The group is based on the number of Trophies won and the number of participations in an IPL Final.

The following is the division of Group





Group 1 Group 2 Mumbai Indians Chennai Super Kings Kolkata Knight Riders Sunrisers Hyderabad Rajasthan Royals Royal Challengers Bangalore Delhi Capitals Punjab Kings Lucknow Super Giants Gujarat Titans

Each team will play all the teams in its own group twice and the team parallel to it in the other group twice. And for the rest of the teams in the other group, the said team will play them only once. For e.eg will play all the teams in its group twice and Sunrisers Hyderabad from the other group twice as well, but the other four teams from Group 1 will play KKR only once.

On that basis, here is the full schedule of KKR for IPL 2022





Versus (Team) Venue Date and Time (IST Match Number Chennai Super Kings Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 26.03.2022, 1930 hrs 01 Royal Challengers Bangalore DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 30.03.2022, 1930 hrs 06 Punjab Kings Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 01.04.2022, 1930 hrs 08 Mumbai Indians MCA Stadium, Pune 06.04.2022, 1930 hrs 14 Delhi Capitals Brabourne - CCI, Mumbai 10.04.2022, 1930 hrs 19 Sunrisers Hyderabad Brabourne - CCI, Mumbai 15.04.2022, 1930 hrs 25 Rajasthan Royals Brabourne - CCI, Mumbai 18.04.2022, 1930 hrs 30 Gujarat Titans DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 23.04.2022, 1930 hrs 35 Delhi Capitals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 28.04.2022, 1930 hrs 41 Rajasthan Royals Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai 02.05.2022, 1930 hrs 47 Lucknow Super Giants MCA Stadium, Pune 07.05.2022, 1930 hrs 53 Mumbai Indians DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 09.05.2022, 1930 hrs 56 Sunrisers Hyderabad MCA Stadium, Pune 14.05.2022, 1930 hrs 61 Lucknow Super Giants DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai 18.05.2022, 1930 hrs 66

Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch, both the players, who will be in Pakistan for the ODIs and T20Is will miss the early phase of the tournament and even though Finch wasn't sure shot in the Playing 11, Cummins would have to be replaced by either Chamika Karunratne or Mohammad Nabi for initial matches.

IPL 2022 KKR Possible Playing 11

Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, (C), Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi