Kolkata Knight Riders: Squad, schedule and possible playing 11 for IPL 2022

-
-
If there is a team that has not been able to garner the best out of its potential since its last championship win in 2014, it is KKR. The Knight Riders have always had a great team at their disposal and unlike Punbjab Kings or the Rajsthan Royals, they aren't just blown away at the start of the league either.
The problem starts at the end of the season where they linger around the fourth or fifth position in the Points Table and eventually are either relegated before the Playoffs or after reaching it, before even making it to the final. This time, with a breath of fresh air in terms of Shreyas Iyer as captain, the Knights would look to conquer the final frontier and win their third IPL title.
IPL 2022 KKR Squad
Andre Russell, Varun Chakravarthy, Venkatesh Iyer, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer, Pat Cummins, Nitish Rana, Shivam Mavi, Sheldon Jackson, Ajinkya Rahane, Rinku Singh, Anukul Roy, Rasikh Dar, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Ashok Sharma, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Sam Billings, Alex Hales, Ramesh Kumar, Mohammed Nabi, Aman Khan, Umesh Yadav.
IPL 2022: Kolkata Knight Riders Schedule
The 2022 season is unique in the sense that, unlike previous editions, each team will not play the other twice, rather all 10 teams will play only 14 games each. In that regard, they will play five teams twice and four teams just once. To decide, which four teams will the team play once and which five twice, 10 teams are divided into two groups of five each. The group is based on the number of Trophies won and the number of participations in an IPL Final.
The following is the division of Group
|Group 1
|Group 2
|Mumbai Indians
|Chennai Super Kings
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Rajasthan Royals
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|Delhi Capitals
|Punjab Kings
|Lucknow Super Giants
|Gujarat Titans
Each team will play all the teams in its own group twice and the team parallel to it in the other group twice. And for the rest of the teams in the other group, the said team will play them only once. For e.eg KKR will play all the teams in its group twice and Sunrisers Hyderabad from the other group twice as well, but the other four teams from Group 1 will play KKR only once.
On that basis, here is the full schedule of KKR for IPL 2022
|Versus (Team)
|Venue
|Date and Time (IST
|Match Number
|Chennai Super Kings
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|26.03.2022, 1930 hrs
|01
|Royal Challengers Bangalore
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|30.03.2022, 1930 hrs
|06
|Punjab Kings
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|01.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|08
|Mumbai Indians
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|06.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|14
|Delhi Capitals
|Brabourne - CCI, Mumbai
|10.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|19
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|Brabourne - CCI, Mumbai
|15.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|25
|Rajasthan Royals
|Brabourne - CCI, Mumbai
|18.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|30
|Gujarat Titans
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|23.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|35
|Delhi Capitals
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|28.04.2022, 1930 hrs
|41
|Rajasthan Royals
|Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai
|02.05.2022, 1930 hrs
|47
|Lucknow Super Giants
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|07.05.2022, 1930 hrs
|53
|Mumbai Indians
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|09.05.2022, 1930 hrs
|56
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|MCA Stadium, Pune
|14.05.2022, 1930 hrs
|61
|Lucknow Super Giants
|DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai
|18.05.2022, 1930 hrs
|66
Pat Cummins and Aaron Finch, both the players, who will be in Pakistan for the ODIs and T20Is will miss the early phase of the tournament and even though Finch wasn't sure shot in the Playing 11, Cummins would have to be replaced by either Chamika Karunratne or Mohammad Nabi for initial matches.
IPL 2022 KKR Possible Playing 11
Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rinku Singh, Sheldon Jackson (wk), Andre Russell, Sunil Narine, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Shivam Mavi
