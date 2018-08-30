Ind vs Eng 4th Test: Kohli & co look to continue momentum to square series

After crushing Joe Root’s England by 203-runs in the Trent Bridge Test, will look to pull up another spirited performance in the 4th Test match at The Ageas Bowl Cricket Ground in Southampton starting today. As India exceled with bat, bowl and brilliant slip fielding in the 3rd Test, it is most likely that captain would not tinker the playing 11 and if he does it would be 39th consecutive change in as many matches. While India still train 1-2 in the five-match series, there are fears that Kohli's team might just emulate Sir Don Bradman's Australia that won the 1936 Ashes after being 0-2 down.

How Southampton is England’s hunting ground

Surprisingly, this will only be the third Test at the Rose Bowl Stadium. England had previously played Sri Lanka (2011) and India (2014), winning the latter game by 266 runs. The hosts will count on that previous win to boost confidence and close out the series, albeit given their most recent performance it will be a tough ask.

Rose Bowl pitch condition



The Southampton wicket has a proper green tinge, hinting at more live grass and it's quite clear England are trying to wrap up the series with their pace attack following the rude shock in Nottingham. But Team India are also prepared for the challenge as they have a pace attack -- Jasprit Bumrah, Ishant, Umesh, Shami -- who can challenge any opposition.

news



With the Indian pacers exposing the frailties in England top-order, the teams will be on even keel with Kohli bracing for another big knock after his 97 and 103 in a winning cause at the Trent Bridge. The pacers have accounted for 38 out of 46 wickets in these series so far, following on the heels of their good showing in South Africa. Kohli currently leads the run charts with 440 runs, which includes two centuries and as many half-centuries and once again, the Indian batting will more or less depend on the 29-year-old.

With Murali Vijay axed from the remainder of the series, Shikhar Dhawan and Lokesh Rahul would once again open India's batting, while Hardik Pandya is likely to be retained in the playing XI after his all-round show in the third Test.

Hardik had bagged six wickets conceding 50 runs at Nottingham beside playing an unbeaten 52-run knock in the second innings.

India’s chopping and changing reached full cycle



With the batsmen also finally coming to the party, there is little chance of tinkering with the playing 11, thus theoretically bringing an end of the 45-match run of chopping and changing. Ironically, that run had begun with the Southampton Test in 2014. Even so, Virat Kohli's propensity for change is well proven, accounting for 38 matches out of those 45. "It has not always been the case of (making random) changes. There have been injuries as well, which have not been taking in to consideration. It has been a mix of both. Seeing the way things are right now we don't feel we need to change anything", said Captain Kohli on the eve of fourth test.

fit to play 4th Test

has recovered from his hip injury and is fit to play the fourth Test against England, said Indian skipper "Everyone is fit to start tomorrow. Ashwin has recovered nicely. He had a good practice session yesterday. He is good to go," Kohli told reporters.

England team news:

England have included batting all-rounder Moeen Ali and left-hand batsman Sam Curran in their playing 11 for the fourth Test of the ongoing five-match series against India. The duo will be replacing Ollie Pope and Chris Woakes in the team, ESPNcricinfo reported. Meanwhile, right-hand batsman Jos Buttler will take over the wicket-keeping duties from the injured Johnny Bairstow, who will be playing as a specialist batsman in the team.

Ali has been among the runs for his county side, scoring 210 runs in 277 deliveries before turning it on with the ball, returning match-figures of 8 for 89. He has not played for England in the five-day format since being dropped after the first Test against New Zealand in March.

Curran's axe in the third Test had left many people surprised after the left-armer had put up an impressive showing in the first two Tests. He contributed with both bat and ball for England and his return will add more depth to the brittle English batting.

Here is the playing 11 of both the teams:

probables: Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Umesh Yadav or or Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Jasprit Bumrah



England playing 11: Alastair Cook, Keaton Jennings, Joe Root, Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Ben Stokes, James Anderson, Stuart Board, Sam Curran, Adil Rashid



4th Test details

Match Date: 30 August- 3 September, Thursday

Match Time: 15:30 IST, 10:00 AM GMT, 11:00 AM LOCAL

Match Venue: The Rose Bowl, Southampton, England.

head to head in test matches

Total

Matches played: 120

India won: 25

England won: 45

Drawn: 49



In England



Matches played: 60

India won: 7

England won: 32

Drawn: 21



England squad: Joe Root (c), Moeen Ali, James Anderson, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Stuart Broad, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope, Chris Woakes, James Vince, Ben Stokes, Sam Curran, Alastair Cook, Jos Buttler and Adil Rashid.

India squad: Shikhar Dhawan, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant(wk), Ajinkya Rahane, Jasprit Bumrah, Hardik Pandya, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Ishant Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karun Nair, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Umesh Yadav, Prithwi Shaw and Hanuma Vihari.

