Ind vs Eng 4th Test: Can India bowl out hosts England cheaply on Day 3?

Thanks to yet another middle-order collapse, also aided arguably by a poor umpiring, India were able take only a wafer-thin lead of 27 runs against England in the first innings of the fourth Test match being played at The Rose Bowl cricket Stadium in Southampton. That was Day 2 of the match. Now, on the third day, it is up to Indian bowlers to turn things around so that the can emulate what Sir Donald Bradman achieved during the 1936 Ashes series. In 1936, Australia, playing the Ashes series under Bradman's captaincy, went on to win the series after being 0-2 down against the English.

Coming back to present, India are trailing 1-2 against the English in the present series. The highlight of the fourth Test's Day 2 was Cheteshwar Pujara’s 15th century, which came when there was a fear India might be bowled under 200 runs. But Pujara manoeuvred the ball beautifully, not only to complete his century but also to take India to 273, or 27 runs ahead of England's first-innings total.

How Cheteshwar Pujara helped India take a lead



Cheteshwer Pujara went to the crease after the dismissal of K L Rahul and started his innings by soaking up deliveries. After Dhawan’s wicket fell, joined him in the field. Kohli's flamboyance helped Pujara as the latter played some splendid square cuts and cover drives. Pujara, who notched up his 15th overall hundred and second outside Asia, used his feet brilliantly against the spinners and dropped anchor to stitch together a 92-run third wicket stand with skipper Kohli (46). Pujara was then joined by tailenders Ishant Sharma (14) and (6) for a 32-run and 46-run partnership, respectively, after a middle-order collapse before tea. He ensured he firmly held one end, even as he scored his 132 off 257 balls with the help of 16 boundaries. India were some 50 runs away when they lost the eighth wicket and a handy lead looked likely for England. But Pujara shepherded the tail to help the visitors take a vital lead. The right-hander from Saurashtra brought up his ton by hitting Moeen Ali back over his head for two runs.

How Moeen Ali wreaked havoc on Indian batting line-up

Moeen Ali returned to the English playing 11 in the 4Test. Before that, and co had been playing the lone spinner Adil Rashid quite easily. But once again, the ghosts of 2014 came back to haunt India, when Moeen Ali picked up 5 wickets during the first innings of the 4th Southampton Test.

In 2014, when India last toured England, Moeen Ali took 6 wickets at Southampton and he has a brilliant record against India when compared to other nations. In England, Moeen Ali has taken 24 wickets against India in 6 matches. Against the rest of the oppositions (in England), he has picked up 63 wickets in 23 matches. On Day 2, he got the wicket of defensive Rishabh Pant on the stroke of Tea, and after Tea he removed Hardik Pandya, R Ashwin, Shami to reduce India to 195/8. So, with the second innings of this must-win Test still due, the Indian players need to come up with a strategy to counter their nemesis, otherwise the 5th Test might well end up being a dead rubber.

India batting coach hails Pujara



India batting coach Sanjay Bangar hailed a composed display from Cheteshwar Pujara as his first Test century in England helped the tourists claim a narrow lead. While others struggled to cope with the spin of Moeen Ali, Pujara ploughed a lone furrow that saw him finish 132 not out on Friday at the Rose Bowl. His efforts were crucial in getting India ahead of their hosts, albeit only by 27, and Bangar was delighted to see the 30-year-old record his biggest score of the series. "He showed a lot of composure, clarity of thought and great discipline in his judgement outside off stump as well as he executed the shots really well," the coach told a media conference. "You saw a great mix of caution and aggression in that innings, and you also saw another facet of his batting – he showed us glimpses of what he can do batting with the tail. "All in all it would have been a very satisfying effort for him."





becomes second fastest Indian batsman after Gavaskar to score 6000 runs

India captain Virat Kohli achieved yet another milestone in his career as he reached 6000 Test runs. He achieved this feat in the fourth Test against England in the 22nd over of India's first inning. This was his 70th Test and 119th inning. Virat Kohli was batting on 9 when reached the 6000-run mark. Among other Indian batsmen, only Sunil Gavaskar (117) reached the milestone faster than him. Sachin Tendulkar took 120 innings to breach the 6000-run mark. Virender Sehwag (123) and Rahul Dravid (125) are the next fastest in Indian history.

Here

is

the playing 11 of both the teams:

India playing 11: Shikhar Dhawan, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah

