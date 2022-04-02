LIVE Score GT vs DC, IPL 2022: Khaleel gets Pandya as Gill hits Fifty
Catch all the Live Scores and Updates from GT vs DC here. Gujarat Titans asked to bat first at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune are 109-3 after 14 overs
Gujarat Titans players move to the Wankhede Stadium ahead of their game against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2022. Photo: @gujarat_giants
GT vs DC LIVE: The two teams which toppled their oppositions incredibly from a position where winning seemed the least possible outcome, will be up against each other at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The Gujarat Titans, led by dynamic Hardik Pandya will be up against the Rishabh Pant led Delhi Capitals
IPL 2022 GT vs DC Toss: Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl
Delhi Capitals' captain Rishabh Pant won the toss and chose to bowl first against Gujarat Titans at the MCA Stadium in Pune
GT vs DC: Changes in the Playing 11
Delhi Capitals have played Mustafizur Rahman in place of Kamlesh Nagarkoti while the Gujarat Titans haven't made any changes to their Playing 11 from the previous match
GT Playing 11
Shubman Gill, Matthew Wade(w), Vijay Shankar, Hardik Pandya(c), David Miller, Rahul Tewatia, Abhinav Manohar Sadarangani, Rashid Khan, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Aaron, Mohammed Shami
DC Playing 11
Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman
GT vs DC, IPL 2021 Match no. 10- Catch all the Live Scores and Updates from Gujarat Titans vs Delhi Capitals match here
