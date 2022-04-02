IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Score: With Surya back, Mumbai ready to roar again
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals Live Score and Updates: Suryakumar Yadav will be back in the Playing 11 for Mumbai while RR is expected to take the field with an unchanged 11 from their last win
Caricature of Jasprit Bumrah vs Trent Boult ahead of MI vs RR IPL 2022 clash. Photo:@mipaltan
MI vs KKR Live: With Suryakumar Yadav back in the Playing 11, the Mumbai Indians would look to go all out against Rajasthan Royals to secure their maiden win this IPL season. In their last game, they were defeated by Delhi Capitals. On the other hand, after a great start against Sunrisers Hyderabad where the match by a margin of more than 60 runs, the Royals will be pumped to play against one of their nemesis in their own backyard.
MI vs RR Toss Timing and Update
Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals today's IPL 2022 match will begin at 03:30 Pm IST and 1000 hrs GMT. Thus the toss between MI skipper Rohit Sharma and Rajasthan captain Sanju Samson would take place 30 minutes before the match start time. Hence, the toss would take place at 03:00 pm IST and 0930 hrs GMT.
ALSO READ: IPL 2022 MI vs RR: Toss Timing and predicted Playing 11 details for Match 9
IPL 2022 MI vs RR: Expected changes in the Playing 11
The only change that would happen in both the Playing 11s combined would be the inclusion of Suryakuamar Yadav in the Mumbai Indians Playing 11 as he is back from injury. Other than that, both the Rajasthan and Mumbai units look stelled and ready to play a fiercely contested match
MI Predicted Playing 11
Rohit Sharma(c), Ishan Kishan(w), Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Tymal Mills, Basil Thampi
ALSO READ: IPL 2022 MI vs RR Live Streaming: When and where to watch online and on TV
RR Predicted Playing 11
Jos Buttler, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson(w/c), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Ravichandran Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna
MI vs RR Pitch Report
The last time a match was played at the DY Patil Stadium, RCB and KKR went down to the last over even with a modest target like 129 to chase. Thus, the pitch does offer help to bowlers that are able to extract it. Other than that, shot-making is not difficult, it is just a matter of execution on the red soil wicket.
MI vs RR Navi Mumbai Weather Report
The humidity would be lesser compared to Mumbai where both Brabourne and Wankhede Stadiums are located. But none the less, it would be humid and dew would be expected later in the night. Thus, a captain winning the toss would look to field first without any doubt.
IPL 2022 Match 09: Catch all the Live Score and Updates from the Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals here
