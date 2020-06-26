Liverpool's win couldn't have come at better time: Kevin Pietersen

Liverpool finally won its first ever Premier League title after Manchester City lost 1-2 to Chelsea. It was the first time in 30 years that the Anfield giants won the English top flight title and it came at a time when fans are not allowed in stadiums or to gather on the streets due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Former England cricket captain Kevin Pietersen felt that this was arguably the best time for Liverpool to win the title. "Liverpool winning the PL couldn't have come at a better time - when there's no crowds & zero interest!" Pietersen tweeted on Friday.



However West Indies great Viv Richards didn't seem to mind the circumstances. "Congratulations Liverpool FC. We are the Champions of England! What a team..." he tweeted.



Thursday's result confirmed the already inevitable coronation of Jurgen Klopp's side, who have left records in their wake en route to establishing a 23-point lead over Pep Guardiola's City.

The Anfield club enjoyed an impressive win themselves on Wednesday night in their first home game since the league's Covid-19-enforced hiatus, sweeping aside Crystal Palace 4-0.

Klopp paid tribute to his predecessor, Sir Kenny Dalglish, who was the last Anfield manager to claim the title, as well as his former captain Steven Gerrard, who came so close to leading his team to the Trophy in 2012/13.

"It is unbelievable. It's much more than I ever thought would be possible," Klopp was quoted as saying by the official Premier League website. "Knowing how much Kenny supported us, it is for you.

"He has waited 30 years and it's for Stevie Gerrard. The boys admire you all and it's easy to motivate the team because of our great history."