'Lot of uncertainties around it': M S Dhoni on playing for CSK next season

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni on Thursday said there are a lot of uncertainties around him playing for the franchise next year.
"Well, you can see me in yellow next year. But whether I will be playing for CSK? There are a lot of uncertainties around it for a simple reason that we have two new teams coming up. We don't know the retention policy. We don't know how many foreigners, Indian players we can retain, the money cap that every player will be cutting from the kitty. So there are a lot of uncertainties. Unless the rules are in place you can't really decide that. So we will wait for it to happen and hopefully, it will be good for everyone," Dhoni said at the time of the toss ahead of the match against Punjab Kings.
Meanwhile, Dhoni on Tuesday had hinted towards playing the 2022 edition, saying he would prefer that fans can get a chance to attend his farewell game in the cash-rich league in Chennai.
The former India captain's remarks came during India Cements' 75-year function and the event was streamed live on CSK's official YouTube channel.
"There cannot be a better day than that (announcement of his retirement from international cricket on August 15). When it comes to farewell, you can always come and see me play for CSK and that can be my farewell game. You will still get an opportunity to bid me farewell so hopefully, you will come to Chennai, I will play my last game there and I can meet all the fans," said Dhoni.
In the ongoing IPL edition, CSK is currently in the second position with 18 points from 13 games.
