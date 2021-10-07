IPL 2021, CSK vs PBKS Live score: A last try for Punjab with bleak hopes

JUST IN
In Match 53 of Indian Premier League (IPL 2021), Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) at Dubai International Stadium on Thursday.

While MS Dhoni-led CSK has already made its place in the playoffs, it will look to clinch 2 more points in its last league outing to consolidate its position in the IPL points table. 

Punjab Kings are virutally out of the playoffs contention, but they would look to get 2 more points to still hope for things to work out in their favour.


Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings playing 11 Probables
 
CSK playing XI: MS Dhoni (c/wk), Faf du Plessis, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Suresh Raina/Robin Uthappa, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Josh Hazlewood

PBKS playing XI: KL Rahul (c/wk), Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram, Nicholas Pooran, Shahrukh Khan, Sarfaraz Khan/Chris Jordan, Harpreet Brar, Moises Henriques, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh


Chennai Super Kings vs Punjab Kings Live Scoreboard

First Published: Thu, October 07 2021. 14:23 IST

