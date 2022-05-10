LSG vs GT: Pitch Report, Weather and Dew Update of MCA Stadium, Pune

The two top teams in this year’s are also the two teams that are the newest entrant in the richest cricket league in teh world. It is these two teams that would be up against each other for the first time and only time in the league stage.

The match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is hyped to be an epic one and is also being called the curtain-raiser to the Qualifier 1 scheduled to take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata later this month. But most importantly, this match is the one that will decide the first team to move to the Playoffs as both Gujarat and Lucknow are tied on 16 points from 11 games.

LSG vs GT Pitch Report

In matches, leading up to this one, it has been seen that the pitch at the MCA Stadium in Pune is helpful for the bowlers if they bowl the required line and length and at the same time, batters can also utilize the bounce in the wicket to the best of their abilities to try and score as many runs as possible.

LSG vs GT MCA Stadium, Pune Weather Report

For today’s match between Lucknow and Gujarat, the humidity during the match hours of 07:00 pm to 11:00 pm IST would remain between 32-60%. The temperature will hover between 27 and 26 Degrees Celcius between 07 to 11 pm. Chances of dew are very low as the humidity is very less in Pune compared to Mumbai. So losing the toss and batting first won’t be a bad option either.

LSG vs GT Live Streaming

The LSG vs GT match would start at 07:30 pm IST at the MCA Stadium, Pune. This match between Lucknow and Gujarat can be watched Live and Exclusive on your TV sets via Star Sports Network. To watch the match on the go, people can also tune into Hotstar Mobile Application and website.

When and Where would LSG vs GT IPL 2022 Match take place?

The match between LSG and GT would begin at 07:30 pm Indian Standard Time and 1400 hrs GMT on May 10, 2022, at the MCA Stadium in Pune, Maharashtra. It is one of the four venues selected for this year's .

Where can people watch the IPL 2022 vs Live and Exclusive?

People can watch KL Rahul’s take on Hardik Pandya’s in the IPL 2022 Live and Exclusive on the Star Sports Network on their Television sets. On Smart Phones and online, the IPL 2022 match between LSG and GT can be Live Streamed on Hotstar Application and Website.