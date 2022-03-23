Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings unveils new-look jersey ahead of IPL 2022

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings: Squad & possible Playing 11 post IPL Auction
IPL 2021, CSK vs SRH playing 11: Bravo replace Curran in Chennai line-up
IPL 2021: DC vs CSK playing 11: Uthappa replaces Raina in Chennai line-up
IPL 2021 CSK vs RCB playing 11: David, Saini comes in for Jamieson, Sachin
IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR playing 11: Sam Curran replaces Bravo in CSK line-up
-
Four-time IPL champions Chennai Super Kings on Wednesday unveiled their new jersey for IPL-15.
CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, in a video, unboxed the new-look jersey featuring camouflage design on the shoulders and four stars atop the franchise's logo.
Last year, CSK added the camouflage on the jersey as a tribute to the Indian armed forces.
The four stars highlight the four titles they have won so far in the IPL -- in 2010, 2011, 2018 and 2021. The trademark roaring lion logo has been placed at the left corner of the shirt.
The new jersey also features the logo of CSK's principal sponsor, TVS Eurogrip, the two and three-wheeler tyre brand.
KS Viswanathan, CEO of CSK, said, "Chennai Super Kings team is pleased and proud to carry the logo of a trusted, successful, and legacy brand: TVS Eurogrip, on its jersey.
"As a mark of respect to our soldiers and the association our captain has with the army, we introduced the camouflage on the shoulders last year. It also gelled very well with the yellow. We have added camouflage on the collar at the back of the jersey now.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor