IPL 15 organisers allow 25% crowd attendance inside stadiums

-
ALSO READ
IPL 2021 KKR vs PBKS playing 11: Tim Seifert to make debut for KKR today
IPL 2021, CSK vs KKR playing 11: Sam Curran replaces Bravo in CSK line-up
IPL 2022 Chennai Super Kings: Squad & possible Playing 11 post IPL Auction
IPL 2021 playoffs scenarios for defending champions Mumbai Indians
IPL 2021 KKR vs RR playing 11: Ferguson replaces Southee in Kolkata line-up
-
The 15th edition of the Indian Premier League, which is set to begin in Mumbai on Saturday, will witness 25 per cent crowd attendance in stadiums, the organisers said on Wednesday.
The lucrative league gets underway at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday with defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Kolkata Knight Riders.
"This match will be a momentous occasion as the 15th edition of the IPL will welcome fans back to the stadiums after a brief hiatus owing to the pandemic," an IPL release stated.
"The matches will be played across stadiums in Mumbai, Navi Mumbai & Pune with an audience occupancy rate of 25% as per COVID-19 protocols," the release added.
With the addition of two new teams -- Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans -- the IPL will have 74 matches this season, with 70 of them being played at Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium and Brabourne Stadium along with Navi Mumbai's DY Patil ground and MCA International Stadium in Pune.
As many as 20 games each will be held at Wankhede and DY Patil, while 15 each will be hosted at Brabourne and MCA International stadium, Pune.
The IPL returns to India after about a year. In 2021, the league was played behind closes doors across a few venues in India but was suspended mid-way in May after multiple COVID-19 cases were reported in its bio-bubble. The remaining matches were then played in the UAE in September-October.
The 2020 edition of the league was also played in the UAE.
The tickets for the league phase will go on sale from Wednesday and can be purchased from the league's official website www.iplt20.com. or from on www.BookMyShow.com.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor