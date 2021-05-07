Malaysia Open badminton postponed, blow to Indians' Olympic hopes

The Super 750 tournament has been postponed and will no longer be an Olympic qualification event, the World Federation (BWF) said on Friday.

The tournament was one of last two qualification events for this year's Tokyo Olympic Games. Its postponement comes as a body blow for the qualification chances of Indian stars like Kidambi Srikanth and Saina Nehwal.

BWF said in a statement that the rescheduled tournament would no longer take place in the Olympic qualifying window. New tournament dates will be announced later, it said.

