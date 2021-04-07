Manchester City report 126 million pound loss in 2019-20

-
ALSO READ
We are better than what we were 6 months ago: Manchester United's Solskjaer
Man Utd need to turn 'good performances into silverware', says Henderson
Mesut Ozil says he leaves Arsenal for Fenerbahce with no grudges
Man City, Borussia Monchengladbach to play UCL second-leg tie in Budapest
Revamped Champions League would increase revenue for all
-
Manchester City suffered a net loss of 126 million pounds during the coronavirus-hit 2019-20 season, the club's annual report revealed on Tuesday.
Delayed income from fixtures and players' sales and season card refunds resulted in an 11 per cent reduction in revenue, though the proceeds of Leroy Sane's switch to Bayern Munich are not included in the accounts, reports DPA.
However, chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak described the business as "fundamentally strong, with committed shareholders and with significant assets, built carefully over a decade and upon more than a century of history".
"Our long-term approach has meant that we are now not wholly dependent on income streams that have been most vulnerable to the ongoing impact of Covid-19," said Al Mubarak.
Chief executive officer Ferran Soriano said, "Clearly, the 2019-20 accounts in isolation are not the best representation of the reality of the season with delayed player trading and numerous games being played after June 30, 2020, the revenues from which will be accounted in the 2020-21 period.
"A better financial picture of the Covid years will be provided at the end of the 2020-21 season, when the two seasons are combined and normalised."
City are on course to win the Premier League this season while they are in the League Cup final, FA Cup semi-finals and quarter-finals of the Champions League.
--IANS
akm/kh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor