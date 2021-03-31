Delhi women's football: Pinkey nets 4 in Frontier's big win

-
Pinkey pumped in four goals as Frontier FC thrashed Friends United 7-0 in a match of the Football Delhi Women's League at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Wednesday.
Sujata scored two goals while Sonal netted the other goal to make it a complete rout of Friends United, Football Delhi said in a media release.
In another match, Signature FC blanked Punjab Heroes FC 4-0. Sibani Sharma scored two goals for the winners while Naina and Shikha one goals each at Dr B.R. Ambedkar Stadium.
Growing Stars SC also registered win on Wednesday as they edged past Bangadarshan FA 1-0. Sapna scored the lone goal of the match played at Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Stadium.
