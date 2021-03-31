AC Milan signs multi-year partnership deal with BMW

-
ALSO READ
Manchester United to face AC Milan in last 16 of Europa League
No smoke billowing, no fans taunting. It will still be Milan derby, though
How former Arsenal CEO Ivan Gazidis is leading the revival of AC Milan
Ibrahimovic adapts to mentor role with Sweden after comeback
Serie A: Juventus' dominance challenged by resurgence of Milan clubs
-
Zlatan Ibrahimovic and his AC Milan teammates will all be getting new cars after the Italian club signed a partnership deal with automobile maker BMW on Wednesday.
The German car manufacturer has become Milan's new Automotive Partner and Premium Partner, and will supply the team's players with BMW cars of their choice.
"BMW, much like AC Milan, is a synonym for excellence, style and innovation, so we are truly delighted to embark on this journey and head toward a progressive and sustainable future together, for the benefit of all," Milan president Paolo Scaroni said.
No financial details were disclosed, nor the length of the deal. Milan, however, called it a "multi-year partnership."
"We talked about how well the brands are working together, we talked about innovation, about passion. That supersedes everything," Milan chief revenue officer Casper Stylsvig said.
"We are never going to disclose commercial terms for any of our partners for various reasons. But this is also building AC Milan and building the brand."
AC Milan is slowly climbing back up the Serie A standings after years of mediocrity. It won the last of its 18 league titles in 2011 but is currently second in the standings, six points behind Inter Milan.
The Rossoneri are also making strides off the field. A recent study found that Milan is the most popular Italian club in the United States and China.
"We have a very clear strategy," said Stylsvig, who previously worked at Premier League clubs Manchester United and Fulham.
"We want to be one of the most successful teams in the world of football by 2025, that is our vision from a commercial perspective.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor