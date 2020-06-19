Manoj Tiwary questions delay in Ranji payment, CAB asks for week's time

The Association of Bengal (CAB) has assured Bengal cricketers that they will get Rs 1 crore from the Board of Control for in India (BCCI) as prize money for finishing runners-up in the last season within a week.

According to sources in the know of developments, former Bengal captain and India batsman Manoj Tiwary had asked for an update on the status of the players getting their dues from the during Thursday's online team bonding session that featured all the players, head coach Arun Lal and other members of the coaching and support staff.

Tiwary had posed the question to the team's operations manager Joydeep Mukherjee.



"The association office is processing it and is in fact, nearing completion. The office bearers are working overtime to ensure it. Certain details after checking and internal audit needs to be sent," CAB President Avishek Dalmiya told news agency IANS when contacted.

"One can expect that within a day or two, it would be sent to the for issuing necessary payments.

"With limited manpower resources due to pandemic, other payments to various players, support staff and match officials had to be made on priority basis as that's their mode of earning. I am sure, this too being an important issue would be completed at the earliest without wastage of any time," he added.

It was also learnt that winners Saurashtra received their prize money of Rs 2 crore on Wednesday.

"Payments for Saurashtra were released on the 17th," a source said.