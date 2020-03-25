Covid-19 pandemic: ICC to hold a video conference with boards on March 27

The member nations of the (ICC) will be engaged in a video conference on Friday to discuss contingency plans for upcoming ICC events in the wake of global travel restrictions to fight the Covid-19 pandemic.

The high-profile ICC T20 World Cup scheduled in Australia from mid-October along with the bilateral Test series in the World Test Championship schedule could be in for a rejig in case the lockdown continues for another two months.

However, one ICC Board member made it clear that no decision will be taken during Friday's video conference.



"It's more about an update on contingency planning at this stage. In case of an extreme situation, there should be plan B and C ready. So, we board members need to understand the options available," the veteran administrator said.

"Obviously, the situation currently is very serious and Covid-19 and its implications is on agenda. But if you think logically, World T20 is in October and final of World Test Championship is in June, 2021.

"So we have time and no point in taking any decision in haste. No decisions expected on Friday. It's more of a stock taking," he added.

However, if the lockdowns in various countries continue beyond June, then member nations will be forced to draw up alternate plans for the bilateral series which offer points for the World Test Championship.

The Covid-19 pandemic has caused close to 19,000 deaths worldwide since being discovered in China's Wuhan city.

India put a population of over a billion under lockdown on Tuesday night to contain the pandemic, which has caused 10 deaths in the country so far.



Check latest news on Covid-19 pandemic here

Partial lockdowns have also been ordered in countries such as England and New Zealand, which are among the top cricketing nations.