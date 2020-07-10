Mushtaque Ahmed resigns as Hockey India president, Nigombam to replace him

Mohd Mushtaque Ahmed has resigned as president due to personal commitments, the national federation announced on Friday.

HI Executive Board named Manipur's Gyanendro Nigombam as the officiating president in Ahmed's place.

" Executive Board held an emergent meeting today and named Manipur's Gyannendro Nigombam as the Officiating President of Hockey India," the national body said.

"This was following the resignation letter of Mod Mushtaque Ahmed received by on July 7 which cited personal and family commitments as the reasons.

