JUST IN
You are here: Home » Sports » Hockey » News

Wimbledon invents a time machine
Business Standard

Mushtaque Ahmed resigns as Hockey India president, Nigombam to replace him

Mohd Mushtaque Ahmed has resigned as Hockey India president due to personal commitments, the national federation announced on Friday

Topics
Hockey India

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Representative Image
Representative Image

Mohd Mushtaque Ahmed has resigned as Hockey India president due to personal commitments, the national federation announced on Friday.

HI Executive Board named Manipur's Gyanendro Nigombam as the officiating president in Ahmed's place.

"Hockey India Executive Board held an emergent meeting today and named Manipur's Gyannendro Nigombam as the Officiating President of Hockey India," the national body said.

"This was following the resignation letter of Mod Mushtaque Ahmed received by Hockey India on July 7 which cited personal and family commitments as the reasons.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 10 2020. 13:43 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY