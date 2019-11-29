New BCCI Cricket Advisory Committee may see return of Tendulkar, Laxman

With the annual general meeting (AGM) round the corner and amendments set to be proposed, the new (CAC) is likely to include old guards and V.V.S Laxman, a source close to the development said on Friday.

"Sachin and Laxman are likely to be brought back. Since Sourav (Ganguly) is the President, he obviously cannot be there," the source said.

The first CAC comprised Tendulkar, Ganguly and Laxman who had refused to be part of the process for selecting India's women's coach last year after conflict of interest charges were brought against them.

Former India captain Kapil Dev was made the chairman of the committee later with Anshuman Gaekwad and Shantha Rangaswamy also there. The committee worked as an ad-hoc body to select the Indian men's team head coach. Ravi Shastri got an extension after which Kapil and his team stepped down from their positions leaving the committee vacant.

It was also learnt that at the AGM, the cooling off period for state bodies could also be lifted along with 70-year age cap for members of committees and sub-committees.

The Ganguly-led office bearers of the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) will hold the AGM on Sunday at its Mumbai headquarters.