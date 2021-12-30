New Covid cases in England touring party, Silverwood to miss 4th Ashes Test

-
England Men's head coach Chris Silverwood will be missing the fourth Ashes Test against Australia after his family member tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday.
The England Men's touring party have recorded seven positive cases - three support staff and four family members - since a PCR testing regime was implemented on Monday.
"As a result of the positive test, England Men's Head Coach Chris Silverwood will have to isolate for 10 days, along with his family, in Melbourne and will miss the fourth Ashes Test due to start in Sydney on Wednesday 5 January 2022," England Cricket Board's statement read.
'Both teams - England and Australia - are due to fly to Sydney via a chartered flight on Friday morning," the statement further read.
Australia has already retained the Ashes after gaining an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. The fourth Test will begin on January 5.
