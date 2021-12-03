'Not out', says Vaughan as Virat Kohli's dismissal triggers debate

-
ALSO READ
Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021
Virat Kohli to step down as India's T20I captain after ICC T20 World Cup
CSK to win IPL 2021 final, Jadeja will be Man of the Match: Vaughan
Will end of Virat Kohli's T20 and IPL captaincy bowl out 'Brand Kohli'?
Vaughan dropped from BBC show after allegations of racism
-
Former England skipper Michael Vaughan feels Indian skipper Virat Kohli wasn't out in the 30th over on day one of the second Test against New Zealand on Friday.
Kohli was plummed in front of the stumps by a delivery from Ajaz Patel and was adjudged out before he opted for Decision Review System (DRS).
The replay showed a spike but it was difficult to conclude whether the ball hit the bat first or the pad. The on-field call stayed as there was no strong evidence to overturn the decision.
The incident triggered a debate on social media but Vaughan gave his verdict and said it was "not out".
"Not Out," Vaughan tweeted reacting to the video of Kohli's dismissal.
Meanwhile, Mayank Agarwal scored his fourth Test ton as India ended day one of the second and final Test at 221/4 on Friday. Mayank scored an unbeaten 120 while Wriddhiman Saha hit 25 before the close of play.
Resuming from 111/3 after tea, Mayank and Shreyas Iyer steadily carried on from where they had left after the fall of three quick wickets. Ajaz Patel once again put break as he dismissed the middle order batter in the 48th over.
Despite losing partners at the other end Mayank looked solid and kept the scoreboard moving and capitalized on the poor deliveries that came his way as India scored 221/4 on day one of the second Test.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor