Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021

The 32-year-old Kohli, one of the most decorated players of the franchise, will continue to be a part of the RCB squad.
He added, "It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years.
Virat Kohli to step down from RCB captaincy after #IPL2021— Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) September 19, 2021
“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me.”: Virat Kohli#PlayBold #WeAreChallengers pic.twitter.com/QSIdCT8QQM
"It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise."
Kohli of late hasn't been at his peak as a batsman in Tests, a format which he adores.
For close to two years now, Kohli hasn't scored a long-form century and made 563 runs at 26.80 in 12 Tests during this period.
While announcing his decision to quit national T20 captaincy, he had stated that he was taking the step to manage his workload better.
