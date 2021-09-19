Kohli to step down as Royal Challengers Bangalore captain after IPL 2021

on Sunday announced that he would step down from captaincy after the 14th edition of the (IPL 2021). Earlier, Kohli had announced that he would relinquish the captaincy of the Indian cricket team for T20 Internationals after the ICC T20 World Cup 2021.

“This will be my last IPL as captain of RCB. I’ll continue to be an RCB player till I play my last IPL game. I thank all the RCB fans for believing in me and supporting me,” the RCB Twitter handle quoted as saying.

The 32-year-old Kohli, one of the most decorated players of the franchise, will continue to be a part of the RCB squad.

He added, "It has been a great and an inspiring journey, captaining a talented bunch of players in the RCB squad. I would like to take this opportunity to thank the RCB management, coaches, support staff, players, and the entire RCB family, who have been instrumental in the growth of the franchise over the years.



"It wasn't an easy decision but one that has been well thought of and in the best interest of this wonderful franchise."



Kohli of late hasn't been at his peak as a batsman in Tests, a format which he adores.

For close to two years now, Kohli hasn't scored a long-form century and made 563 runs at 26.80 in 12 Tests during this period.

While announcing his decision to quit national T20 captaincy, he had stated that he was taking the step to manage his workload better.