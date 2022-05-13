Odisha beat Himachal 8-0 to enter Senior National Women's Hockey QF

-
ALSO READ
Hockey India Men National C'ship 2022 kick-starts in Bhopal
National Hockey Championship 2022: Haryana, Odisha and TN register wins
UP beats Chandigarh 3-1 to win Junior National Hockey Championship 2021
Jharkhand ropeway accident: 2 dead, 15 trapped mid-air as rescue ops halt
India Women vs West Indies Women Live Streaming: When and Where to watch
-
Odisha eased past Himachal Pradesh 8-0 in their final Pool H match to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 12th Hockey India Senior Women National Championship 2022, here on Friday.
In the other matches of the day, Kerala outplayed Telangana by same 8-0 margin in Pool H, while Delhi defeated Goa 5-1 in a Pool G contest but the wins were not enough for both the sides to make it to the last-eight round.
In the quarterfinals on Saturday, Maharashtra will face Jharkhand, Haryana will be up against Uttar Pradesh, Punjab play Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh will take on Odisha.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor