Odisha beat Himachal 8-0 to enter Senior National Women's Hockey QF

eased past Himachal Pradesh 8-0 in their final Pool H match to qualify for the quarterfinals of the 12th Senior Women National Championship 2022, here on Friday.

In the other matches of the day, Kerala outplayed Telangana by same 8-0 margin in Pool H, while Delhi defeated Goa 5-1 in a Pool G contest but the wins were not enough for both the sides to make it to the last-eight round.

In the quarterfinals on Saturday, Maharashtra will face Jharkhand, Haryana will be up against Uttar Pradesh, Punjab play Karnataka and Madhya Pradesh will take on .

