Odisha to host Men's Hockey Junior World Cup in Nov-Dec: CM Patnaik

-
ALSO READ
India's T20 World Cup squad: Ashwin returns, Dhoni to join team as mentor
Odisha bags 'Best state of the decade for promotion of sports' award
Euro Cup 2021 full schedule, match time, live broadcast, streaming in India
Olympics 2021: India men's and women's Hockey full schedule, squad, timings
Junior women academies' hockey: Madhya Pradesh side storms into semis
-
Odisha will host the Men's Hockey Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here from November 24 to December 5, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on Thursday.
At a function held here, Patnaik said Hockey India had recently approached the Odisha government to support them for the Men's Junior World Cup to be held in two months time.
It is a short notice for making the arrangement for such an event, especially during the pandemic period. However, since the country's prestige is at stake, we have readily agreed to host it, the chief minister said.
I hope the reigning Indian team will take advantage of the home condition and emerge victorious again, he said.
Patnaik also unveiled the logo and the trophy for the event.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor