Odisha to host Men's Hockey Junior World Cup in Nov-Dec: CM Patnaik

Odisha will host the Men's Hockey Junior World Cup at the Kalinga Stadium here from November 24 to December 5, Chief Minister announced on Thursday.

At a function held here, Patnaik said Hockey India had recently approached the Odisha government to support them for the Men's Junior World Cup to be held in two months time.

It is a short notice for making the arrangement for such an event, especially during the pandemic period. However, since the country's prestige is at stake, we have readily agreed to host it, the chief minister said.

I hope the reigning Indian team will take advantage of the home condition and emerge victorious again, he said.

Patnaik also unveiled the logo and the trophy for the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)